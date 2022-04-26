Saani Kaayidham trailer: Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan play ruthless serial killers

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Tamil offering Saani Kaayidham. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles.

The trailer opens with a cop grilling serial killers Ponni and Sangaiah, played by Keerthy and Selvaraghavan. These killers are ruthless, and seemingly no amount of blood can quench their thirst for violence. Ponni and Sangaiah come from a humble background. They were working-class people before they turned into killers. Sangaiah delivered gas cylinders for a living, while Ponni served as a constable in the police force. It’s safe to assume that they must have been a victim of hate, which has now turned them into a sheer manifestation of hate that destroys everything on its path.

“Saani Kaayidham is a complete departure from any of my past work, I play a raw and intense character. It was my role and director Arun’s distinctive storytelling style and vision that interested me to be a part of this hard-hitting film. To top it, I had director Selvaraghavan as my co-star – couldn’t get better! I have put my heart and soul into this role and am thrilled that my fans across the world will get to watch Saani Kaayidham on Prime Video. I am excitedly waiting for the audience’s reaction on 6 May,” Keerthy Suresh said in a statement.

Selvaraghavan is also quite upbeat about Saani Kaayidham. “Saani Kaayidham is special to me as I faced the camera for the first time for this film, and to be able to portray a powerful character is a brilliant opportunity. It was also wonderful sharing screen space with the talented Keerthy Suresh, who has given an explosive performance. The director, Arun Matheswaran, is, of course, a master of his craft and has brought out the best in the story as well as the performers,” he added.

Saani Kaayidham was supposed to be Selvaraghavan’s first film as an actor. However, owing to a delay, the maverick filmmaker made his silver screen debut with Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast.