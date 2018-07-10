Adhiroobaney: The first song from Vikram’s Saamy Square is out

Adhiroobaney, the first single from upcoming cop film Saamy Square, was released on Tuesday. Adhiroobaney, the first single from upcoming cop film Saamy Square, was released on Tuesday.

Adhiroobaney, the first single from upcoming cop film Saamy Square, was released on Tuesday. The song sung by M.M. Manasi is a romantic number in which the heroine eulogizes the protagonists’ heroics, his unparalleled good looks and physical prowess. It is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is one of the regular collaborators of director Hari.

Earlier, the trailer of Saamy Square was released to a polarising response from fans and critics. The trailer was too loud, even for a Hari film, boorish with over-the-top action sequences and dialogues that made no sense.

Saamy Square is the sequel to blockbuster Saamy, which was one of the biggest commercial hits in Vikram’s career about 15 years ago. It remains to be seen whether the actor-director duo will repeat their success again at the box office.

According to reports, Vikram plays a double role in Sammy Square. Vikram will reprise Aarusaamy and his son’s role Ramasaamy. In the second film, Hari is said to have got Ramasaamy to take on Perumal Pichai’s kin, played by Bobby Simha, OAK Sundar and John Vijay.

Days after the film went on the floors last year, Trisha walked out of the project citing ‘creative differences’ with the filmmakers paving the way for Keery Suresh to join the cast. Recently, Aishwarya Rajesh joined the sets of Swaay Square. The film also stars Prabhu, Delhi Ganesh and Soori.

