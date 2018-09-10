Saamy Square trailer: Vikram’s cop film is unapologetically loud

Saamy Square trailer: Vikram is back as IPS Aarusaamy Saamy Square trailer: Vikram is back as IPS Aarusaamy

The latest theatrical trailer of actor Vikram’s upcoming film Saamy Square was released on Monday. The film brings back one of the most successful characters in Vikram’s acting career, IPS Aarusaamy, to the big screen after a gap of 18 years. The vivid memory we have about that no-nonsense police officer is that he was smart, witty and good with statistics. And he spoke fast but he made a lot of sense.

In the sequel, we will get to see Parasuram Saamy IPS, son of Aarusaamy. He is also a police officer but he’s not as likable as his father if the trailer is anything to go by. He seems totally incapable of having a normal human conversation. He has a tendency to overreact to all situations and seems to shout a lot.

Not just Saamy junior, even the villains are loud. Bobby Simha plays the main villain, who is the son of Perumal Pichai.

We also get a glimpse of Aarusaamy. There is a moment in the trailer in which the hero eats Idli with curd. It has a good recall value because the first film showed Vikram eating Idli by mixing it with beer. And the scene seems to be followed by a song ironically speaking about the hero’s regrets about his native village not having evolved even after so many years. After watching Saamy Square, the movie buffs may also borrow the lines from the same song to rue director Hari’s dated approach to churning out mass commercial entertainers.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prabhu and Soori among others. It is set to release later this month.

