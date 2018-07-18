Saamy Square song Molagapodiye: A not-so-memorable number from Devi Sri Prasad

Molagapodiye has been sung by Sanjith Hedge and Rita. Molagapodiye has been sung by Sanjith Hedge and Rita.

‘Molagapodiye, En Inipana Molagapodiye (Chilli powder, my sweet chilli powder)’ – A new single from Saamy Square has been released and it begins with this line. It is a cute throwback to Saamy, which featured an elaborate sequence involving the lead actors and chilli powder. It was also the point where Vikram and Trisha fall in love in the film. While it might be a cutesy introduction to the song, it is all downhill from there. While it is an easy listen, there is nothing new or creatively exciting about this song.

Written by Viveka, Molagapodiye has been sung by Sanjith Hedge and Rita. While Viveka has given us several enjoyable numbers (Jingunamani, Karuppu Perazhaga) and thoughtful verses (Karthuvanlam Gaalejam, to quote a recent example), Molagapodiye falls under neither category. The verses are a simple rehash of the several metaphors and imagery that Tamil cinema is now more than familiar with. Except for one other throwback to Saamy (Meesayil othamudi kondu vandhu potukava modhirama), there is nothing that is distinctly memorable about Molagapodiye. With creative lyricists on board, it is time we moved beyond the usual metaphors.

The song is from the music stable of Devi Sri Prasad. That piece of information is stating the obvious, as one can realise it can’t be any other composer if you hear the song once. Molagapodiye has the DSP elements — a groovy beat, a simple and easily hummable tune. But it is time the music composer experimented with his music. Since the sounds are so similar, that the song invariably feels familiar.

Saamy Square stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Hari, it is the second installment of his hit 2013 cop film Saamy.

