Aishwarya Rajessh joins Vikram’s Saamy 2

Aishwarya Rajessh replaced Trisha, who played Vikram’s wife in Saamy’s first installment. Aishwarya Rajessh replaced Trisha, who played Vikram’s wife in Saamy’s first installment.

In a surprise addition, the makers of Saamy 2 aka Saamy Square have announced Aishwarya Rajessh as the latest addition to their team. The latest set of posters from the film show Aishwarya and Vikram as husband and wife. “Happy to announce that the most performing, promising, and the busiest actress @aishu_dil joining #SaamySquare and shoot on progress #ChiyaanVikram #DirectorHari @ThisIsDSP @ShibuThameens #BobbySimha @SonyMusicSouth,” said a tweet from the film’s Twitter handle.

It looks like Aishwarya Rajessh will be replacing Trisha, who played Vikram’s wife in the first installment of Saamy. While she was supposed to be part of Saamy 2 as well, Trisha exited the project citing creative differences. She also wished the team the best in a social media post. There is heavy speculation that Aishwarya Rajessh will be playing the part originally meant for Trisha. Interestingly, Aishwarya is also part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram which also has Vikram in the lead.

“I haven’t had a proper commercial release yet in my career. Being a part of Hari sir’s film got me really excited. This will be a proper commercial action film, “ Aishwarya told TOI. The actor has also begun shooting for her parts in the film.

Saamy 2 will also have Keerthy Suresh in a leading role and Bobby Simhaa as the villain. Directed by Hari, the film is produced by Shibu Thameens. The film is expected to release later this year, becoming Vikram’s second release after Sketch.

