SA Chandrasekhar on rumoured fallout with Vijay: ‘The problem is I still look at him as a five-year-old kid’

One of the highlights of the Varisu audio launch was that it had Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar (SAC) in attendance. This came as a pleasant surprise to his fans, because for a while, it was said that Vijay and SAC have had a fallout. Now, in a recent interview with Indiaglitz, SAC said that he has never let his son down, but feels that the problem is that he always looks at Vijay as a kid.

When asked about the rumoured fallout between the two, SAC said, “I have never let Vijay down. Generally, it is said that sons like their mothers more than their dads. But Vijay is in contrast to that, he likes me more. However, we don’t interact much. We both still know our mutual love for each other.”

He further added, “My issue is that… you all keep saying that he has become this Thalapathy, but to me, he still remains like that 5-year-old kid. Even now, when I look at him, I see the little boy who I used to punish with a small ruler whenever he failed to do his homework. It might seem wrong from your perspective, it might be wrong, but a few mistakes might have happened due to my love for him. Let’s forget about it.”

Back in 2021, Vijay filed a civil lawsuit against 11 people including his parents SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha for using his name to start a political party. Vijay took the drastic step after his father made a public announcement that Vijay is interested in joining politics. SAC also registered a political party under Vijay’s name. Later, SAC also criticised Vijay’s Beast and slammed the director for the film’s weak screenplay.

Meanwhile, Vijay has begun the shoot for his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 67. The film is said to be part of Vikram and Kaithi universe, fondly known as Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Mysskin and Gautham Menon are confirmed to be part of the film, and the makers are yet to officially announce other details of the project.