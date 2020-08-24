S P Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

SP Charan today confirmed that his father S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus.

Singer-actor S P Balasubrahmanyam on Monday tested negative for coronavirus, his son SP Charan said in a statement.

“Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable. His corona test has become negative. Will keep you posted about the updates,” said Charan in a statement to the media.

On Sunday, MGM Healthcare shared a health update about SPB which read, “SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

In the first week of August, S P Balasubrahmanyam announced that he had contracted COVID-19. The singer noted that his symptoms were mild, but he still opted for hospitalization keeping his family in mind. However, on August 13, his health deteriorated. He was then moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare and put on life support.

