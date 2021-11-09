S P Balasubrahmanyam posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, son SP Charan receives honour on his behalf

Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan received the award on his father’s behalf from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The official Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle shared a photo and wrote, “President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (Posthumous) for Art. One of the leading figures of Indian cinema, particularly the southern Indian movie industry, he was a top-notch playback singer in multiple languages.

President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (Posthumous) for Art. One of the leading figures of Indian cinema, particularly the southern Indian movie industry, he was a top-notch playback singer in multiple languages. pic.twitter.com/7bQ3gJR1Hi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, passed away in September 2020 after COVID-19 complications at the age of 74. His career had spanned five decades in the film industry and had won six National Film Awards for his works in four different languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. He is regarded as one of the most respected singing legends of India.