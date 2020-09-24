SP Balasubrahmanyam is extremely critical: Hospital

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August. (Photo: Instagram/spbalasubrahmanyam).

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition has ‘deteriorated’, and he has been put on ‘maximal life support’, read a statement released by Chennai’s MGM Healthcare on Thursday.

The statement from the hospital said that SPB’s condition is ‘extremely critical.’

“Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” read the full statement.

The news comes as a surprise as SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan had recently said that SPB is making ‘steady progress towards getting better.’ Charan had also mentioned that his father wished to leave the hospital at the earliest.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for COVID positive in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare after his condition had deteriorated.

