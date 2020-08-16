My father is on the road towards getting better: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son

Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula said S P Balasubrahmanyam is able to recognise people. (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam / Facebook)

S P Balasubrahmanyam’s son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula on Sunday evening took to his Facebook account to share a health update about his father. Charan said the singer-actor is ‘still on life support, but he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back.’ He added SPB has been moved to an exclusive ICU room on the sixth floor of MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

In a video, Charan said, “My dad was shifted from the third floor ICU to an exclusive ICU room on the sixth floor. The shifting took some time, and they had to set him up. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. Dad is moving around a little bit. He showed the thumbs-up sign to the doctors. He is able to recognise the doctors. He is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign. He is on the road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team. This will take a long time. But we are all hopeful. The recovery is not going to happen in one or two days or even a week. But surely he is going to heal and recover. He is looking good. He is not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while. But surely he will get to that level soon enough. Let’s all keep praying. My family and I are indebted for the love, affection and prayers you are showering on us.”

Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula also shared an update about his mother Savitri, who is reportedly recovering from coronavirus. He said, “My mom is getting much better. She could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. I am sure my father will follow her back home as soon as he can.”

S P Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday after his health suffered a setback on August 13. SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus.

