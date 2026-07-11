S Janaki (1938-2026): Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and others pay tribute to legendary singer

Legendary singer S Janaki died of cardiac arrest in Mysuru on Saturday. She was 88.

Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, issued a statement on S Janaki’s death.

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The statement read, “Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management.

Despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment. Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived.

Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026.”

The who’s who of the Indian film industry took to social media to pay tribute to S Janaki.