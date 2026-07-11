S Janaki (1938-2026): Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and others pay tribute to legendary singer

Khushbu wrote on X, “Janaki amma. Pls teach us how to go on in life life without you. Your laughter, your child like innocence, your voice, your motherly hugs, your love. Just can't get enough of it. You have given me an identification. Your expressions through your voice made me work harder but i couldn't match upto your magic behind the screen. You will be missed Amma. Rest in peace.”
Legendary singer S Janaki died of cardiac arrest in Mysuru on Saturday. She was 88.
Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, issued a statement on S Janaki’s death.
The statement read, “Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management.
Despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment. Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived.
Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026.”
The who’s who of the Indian film industry took to social media to pay tribute to S Janaki.
A note by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay read, “The passing of Mrs. S. Janaki, the legendary playback singer who has won the hearts of multiple generations with her unique voice in the Indian film music world, brings immense sorrow. Having sung thousands of songs in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and more, she has left an indelible mark on the music world. Recipient of countless prestigious awards, including multiple National Film Awards, she will forever remain etched in the hearts of fans through her sweet voice, exceptional ability to convey emotions, and unwavering dedication to music. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian music world. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to her grieving family, the film fraternity, music artists, and her fans across the globe. I pray for her soul to attain peace.”
Simbu wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Janaki amma. Generations have grown up with your voice, and generations to come will continue to cherish it. Thank you for filling our lives with timeless songs and unforgettable emotions. Your voice will always remain close to our hearts. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and everyone who loved and admired her. Rest in peace, amma.”
Simran said via X, “Some voices become a part of our lives forever, and Janaki Amma's was one of them. She gave life to emotions through her music and created memories that generations will cherish. Her absence leaves an irreplaceable void, but her songs will continue to live in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences loved ones. Rest in peace, Amma. Om Shanti.”
Sarathkumar’s note on X read, “The news of the passing of Mrs S Janaki, the Nightingale of South India, a world-renowned and unparalleled voice in Tamil film music and a Padma Vibhushan award-winning playback singer, has caused immense pain and profound grief. For generations, she won the hearts of millions with her melodious voice and will forever remain in people’s memories through countless unforgettable songs. Her dedication to music and her achievements are timeless. I recall the many occasions when she lent her youthful voice to countless films, including Sooriyane from Maayi, Vaa Vaa Poove Vaa from Rishi, Kottapaakkum from Nattamai, Muthunagaye from Samundi, and Aadi Varum Pallakku from I Love India. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to her bereaved family, relatives, members of the film fraternity and her music fans across the world. I pray to God for her soul to rest in peace.”
Boney Kapoor shared on X, “The voice that gave life to countless emotions has fallen silent, but its echo will resonate for generations. Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma—the timeless Nightingale of South India. For over six decades, she touched millions of hearts with a voice that could express joy, love, devotion, longing, and sorrow with unmatched grace. Her songs transcended languages, generations, and borders, becoming an inseparable part of India's musical heritage. India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures. Heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and the millions of admirers whose lives she enriched through her extraordinary artistry. Om Shanti. Rest in eternal peace, Janaki Amma.”
Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi tweeted, “She was a Goddess. I once had the chance to sing with her in a show in Australia perhaps 20-23 years ago. She sang a song live on stage where she sounded like a child, like a woman AND a Man. I was backstage and was wondering who the male singer was until I learned she was singing it all. Her work in Malayalam and Kannada and Tamil and Telugu. She is a singer I look up to. She will perhaps be Singara Velane Deva to Muruga up there.”
Chiranjeevi posted on X, “The news of Janakamma garu's passing has deeply shaken my heart. In my cinematic journey, she lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs. It was her voice that breathed life into the many emotions we brought to life on screen. Behind so many songs that audiences fondly remember from my career lies Janakamma garu's sweet voice. Every time those songs play, those days... those memories... come alive once again before my eyes. Janakamma garu was not just a singer... she was an extraordinary artist who transformed emotions into melody. Every song she sang is a memory... a feeling... a lifelong bond. Today, we have lost a towering pinnacle in the world of music. But her song will forever resonate as inspiration for generations and as the background score to our lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the family members of Smt. S. Janaki garu, her loved ones, and the millions of music lovers who admired her. Janakamma garu... your voice is immortal. Om Shanti.”
Rajinikanth took to X and wrote, “May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace.”
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