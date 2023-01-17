scorecardresearch
SJ Suryah in awe of Karthik Subbaraj’s vision for Jigarthanda Double X: ‘What a concept, what a set…’

Jigarthanda Double X is a sequel to Karthik Subbaraj's runway hit Jigarthanda (2014).

S J Suryah and Raghava Lawrence on the sets of Jigarthanda Double X. (Photo: Twitter/S J Suryah)
Filmmaker-actor SJ Suryah is quite upbeat about the upcoming film Jigarthanda Double X. He’s playing one of the lead roles in the multi-hero movie, which is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He tweeted from the sets of the movie, saying that he completed a schedule after shooting for 36 days with his co-star Raghava Lawrence.

“36 days ek dham ore schedule #JigarthandaDoubleX what a schedule,what a concept,what a set , what a photography,what a expense, what a production value thx a lot for this opportunity @karthiksubbaraj sir &what a man @offl_Lawrence (aruhil nan partha Arputha Ullam),” he tweeted.

He described Raghava Lawrence as an “excellent man” whom he had a chance to meet.

It seems the film is being shot against the backdrop of rocky mountains. The filmmakers had earlier released a teaser giving a glimpse of Karthik’s vision for the movie. It seems the style and look of the film are inspired by the Western genre. We see Lawrence as a gun-slinging cowboy who gets ready to single-handily take on the might of Suryah’s army. The teaser suggested a hyper-stylized action film.

It is a follow-up to Karthik’s runway hit Jigarthanda (2014), the film which made him a force to reckon with in the industry. The film followed the efforts of a filmmaker who follows a notorious gangster to gather material for his crime film.

Besides writing and directing it, Karthik is also bankrolling Jigarthanda Double X. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas this year.

