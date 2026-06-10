Raghuvaran demanded wife Rohini quit films after marriage: ‘He wanted me to be a housewife’

Indian cinema has birthed several iconic actors who enthralled audiences with their performances as antagonists. From Amrish Puri, Pran, Amjad Khan, and MN Nambiar to Prakash Raj, NF Varghese, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Ashutosh Rana, the list of extraordinary actors who played villains is long. However, this list can never be complete without the name of one person, arguably one of the most famous and impactful character actors in modern Indian cinema: Raghuvaran.

Although almost two decades have passed since his death, Raghuvaran’s face, voice, and performances remain etched in viewers’ minds, making him one of the greatest of all time. From Rajinikanth’s Baashha (1995), Mr Bharath (1986), and Arunachalam (1997), to Nagarjuna’s Shiva (1989), Arjun’s Mudhalvan (1999), Sathyaraj’s Poovizhi Vasalile (1987), Rahman’s Puriyadha Pudir (1990), and Prabhu Deva’s Kaadhalan (1994), there are quite a few movies where he delivered outstanding performances in antagonistic roles.

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Inside Rohini and Raghuvaran’s short-lived marriage

At the peak of his career, Raghuvaran married actor Rohini, a reigning star in South Indian cinema since the 1980s. However, their matrimonial life was short-lived. While they reportedly tied the knot in 1996, the two parted ways in 2004.

Raghuvaran passed away at the age of 49 in 2008. (Express archive photo) Raghuvaran passed away at the age of 49 in 2008. (Express archive photo)

During a recent interview, Rohini spoke candidly about her failed marriage, noting that Raghuvaran did not like her going to work after their wedding and wanted her to be a stay-at-home wife. She also stated that he held the mindset that a wife should always be under her husband’s protection. Rohini cited this as the sole reason why she stepped away from the limelight during their time together.

‘He wanted me to be a housewife’: Rohini on her 7-year career break

“Raghuvaran never supported my film career. He never thought that I should also work. Raghu expected me to be a housewife. That is exactly why I took a break from my career after marriage and stayed away from films for seven years. Raghu was raised in such an environment. In their family, none of the women went out to work. He also had that mindset that a woman — ‘my wife’ — should be under my protection,” she told Galatta Tamil.

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Rohini continued, “It took me quite some time to get out of that. It was after a long struggle that I eventually returned and even directed a film.” She further pointed out that it hurts her dearly when people reduce her identity to just “Raghuvaran’s former wife.”

Rohini on having her 52-year career reduced to ex-wife tag

She noted, “I have been in the industry for about 52 years. I lived with Raghuvaran for only seven years. Of course, he was my former husband and is the father of my child. But it hurts when my film career and everything I have achieved are attributed to or dependent on that one person, Raghuvaran.”

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“I have already spoken about the seven years we lived together and our separation. Now, I usually say, ‘Ask me about my movies, ask about me.’ As an individual and as an actor, I deserve that. There should be an identity for myself,” she added.

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The former couple have a son together, Rishi. Raghuvaran passed away at the age of 49 on March 19, 2008, a few years after their divorce.