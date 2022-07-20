scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Rocketry gets OTT release date, Madhavan says ‘Mission accomplished’

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marked the directorial debut of R Madhavan. Besides directing it, he also wrote, produced and played the lead role.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 20, 2022 12:58:32 pm
madhavan rocketryR Madhavan has written-directed, and also stars in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release date of the latest biopic movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on its platform. The film will premiere on the platform on July 26, a little more than three weeks after its theatrical release.

Rocketry marked the directorial debut of R Madhavan, which was his passion project. Besides directing it, he also wrote, produced and played the lead role. He went through extensive make-up to achieve the old-age look of former aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. And he relentlessly promoted the movie across the world to give it a wider release.

Also Read |Kiccha Sudeep has a conspiracy theory about his Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn, feels a ‘third person’ was the mastermind

Rocketry was released to mixed reviews from the critics. However, it is said that the film has become a profitable venture for its financers at the box office. Madhavan has not yet officially shared the theatrical collection of the movie.

Before the announcement of the film’s OTT release came out, Madhavan earlier on Wednesday took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the movie. He shared a picture of him celebrating the film with Nambi Narayanan and his family. “When Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me – Mission accomplished with gods grace,” he captioned the picture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Rocketry is inspired by the ordeal faced by Nambi Narayanan after he was falsely accused in an espionage case. It took more than 20 years before he was acquitted of all the allegations. The film also stars superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in key cameo roles.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

We no longer know how to respond to violence
T M Krishna writes

We no longer know how to respond to violence

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Explained

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

AAKROSH, IJAAZAT
From Sparsh to Masoom—here’s looking back at some iconic films of Naseeruddin Shah
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement