Rocketry gets OTT release date, Madhavan says ‘Mission accomplished’

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release date of the latest biopic movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on its platform. The film will premiere on the platform on July 26, a little more than three weeks after its theatrical release.
Rocketry marked the directorial debut of R Madhavan, which was his passion project. Besides directing it, he also wrote, produced and played the lead role. He went through extensive make-up to achieve the old-age look of former aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. And he relentlessly promoted the movie across the world to give it a wider release.
Rocketry was released to mixed reviews from the critics. However, it is said that the film has become a profitable venture for its financers at the box office. Madhavan has not yet officially shared the theatrical collection of the movie.
Before the announcement of the film’s OTT release came out, Madhavan earlier on Wednesday took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the movie. He shared a picture of him celebrating the film with Nambi Narayanan and his family. “When Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me – Mission accomplished with gods grace,” he captioned the picture.
Rocketry is inspired by the ordeal faced by Nambi Narayanan after he was falsely accused in an espionage case. It took more than 20 years before he was acquitted of all the allegations. The film also stars superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in key cameo roles.
