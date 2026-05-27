RJ Balaji reveals why CM Vijay turned down Karuppu: ‘I thanked him in the opening credits’

Director RJ Balaji has finally rejuvenated an ailing Tamil cinema, delivering a massive box-office hit it had been in dire need of since the beginning of this year. Although the industry had received bona fide blockbusters like Thaai Kizhavi and Youth, both of which raked in several times their shoestring budgets, it desperately needed a big-ticket film to draw in large crowds, and Balaji’s Karuppu turned out to be exactly that.

Starring Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, and Balaji himself in the lead roles, the movie has thus far grossed Rs 253.26 crore worldwide, and its India nett collection stands at Rs 159.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Interestingly, Karuppu has offered some respite to both Suriya and Trisha, who had been traversing a rough patch in their respective careers.

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Not Suriya, but Vijay was first choice for Karuppu

But did you know that Suriya wasn’t the initial choice for the fantasy actioner? Yep, you heard it right. In fact, Karuppu was created for one of the biggest superstars in Tamil cinema, who is no longer in the film business. And it’s none other than Vijay, who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Balaji himself recently shared this, while also revealing why Vijay chose to turn down the project.

“I narrated this film first to Vijay sir. This was supposed to be his last film (before his full-fledged political entry). We had two or three meetings, and he heard the script. Since it was supposed to be his last film, there were a lot of things that he had to consider. He had another option with H Vinoth (director of Jana Nayagan, which eventually became his swansong). He then asked me if he could inform me in a week. He then called me and mentioned certain reasons (to turn down the project), which I felt were justified,” Balaji shared during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

How Karuppu became a ‘Suriya film’

He continued, “I replied, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision.’ By then, I had narrated two scripts to him. I had previously narrated another film. Both times, I narrated the subjects to him because he asked me if I had something for him. I felt that showed his great respect for my work and, probably, my creativity.”

Once Balaji and Vijay parted ways amicably, Dream Warrior Pictures, which bankrolled Karuppu, approached him asking if he could narrate the subject, which he told Vijay, to Suriya.

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“That’s how it became a Suriya film eventually. Despite his (Vijay’s) not doing the film, the fact that he heard the subject landed me the opportunity to make this film. That’s why I thanked him in the opening credits. After listening to my narration, he asked me the right questions, and those questions made my script better,” the actor-director added.

During the conversation, Balaji also expressed his elation at Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.