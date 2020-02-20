Indian 2 accident: Dhanush, Vivekh, Allu Arjun and other celebs offer condolences

A crane fell on the set of Indian 2. A crane fell on the set of Indian 2.

The south Indian film fraternity on Thursday woke up to the news of the accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2. The incident, which took place on Wednesday night at the EVP Film City, left three crew members dead and ten others suffered serious injuries.

Dhanush, RJ Balaji, Lakshmi Manchu, Karthik Subbaraj, Prasanna, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Allu Arjun, and Vivekh among others took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, “We can’t do anything to compensate an accident like the one that took place on the set of Indian 2. I will pray for the souls of the departed and also for the speedy recovery for whoever has been hospitalized.”

“So saddening & painful… Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy… Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow,” tweeted Karthik Subbaraj.

Vivekh, who was last seen in Bigil, said he was deeply saddened by the incident. “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident. My sincere condolences for the dear departed souls.I fervently pray for the recovery of the injured. @LycaProductions is major contributor to the industry.Sirs we all stand with u in this tough time n share the grief @shankarshanmugh,” the tweet read.

Lakshmi Manchu said that the accident was “tragic and painful.” She tweeted, “My heart goes out to the families of the lives lost on the set of Indian2. This is so tragic and painful. May the injured heal fast. May the three assistants directors souls rest in eternal peace. So so sad.”

Tragic incident … all our condolences to the unit and the family members … #HeartBreaking #RIP https://t.co/MpRHAqaDiO — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 20, 2020

Deeply sorry for the unexpected loss at Indian 2 shoot yesterday.Very tragic & heart breaking .Filmmaking was everything but dangerous to be in and it is disturbing now to witness this 💔.

My condolences/prayers to the family of Krishna ,Chandran,Madhu & all of those in pain. — Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) February 20, 2020

A sad morning to wake up to the news of lives lost in mishaps. My prayers to the departed in #Indian2 sets and #KSRTCaccident . Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) February 20, 2020

Death is natural.. but when untimely deaths happen it’s extremely heart breaking and frustrating.. we may not know those families but we have all experienced loss.. my heart goes out to the 3 families from the #Indian2Accident may their souls rest in peace..!! @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/zIDmNL7Zu1 — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) February 20, 2020

Just heard the shocking news . Dreadful & Heart breaking news . Condolences to the Family members & dear ones . RIP #Indian2Accident pic.twitter.com/7UwxDEYdua — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 20, 2020

So saddening & painful… Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy… Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow…. https://t.co/xWq5tUZs0B — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 20, 2020

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident. My sincere condolences for the dear departed souls.I fervently pray for the recovery of the injured. @LycaProductions is major contributor to the industry.Sirs we all stand with u in this tough time n share the grief @shankarshanmugh — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) February 20, 2020 My heart goes out to the families of the lives lost on the set of Indian2. This is so tragic and painful. May the injured heal fast. May the three assistants directors souls rest in eternal peace. So so sad.. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 20, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about the loss of lives in Indian 2 shooting spot. Condolences to the families and the team for this tragic loss. May God give them all the strength during this tough time. — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) February 20, 2020

Providential escape from the ghastly mishap .Literally 10secs away from being crushed under.fortunate Kamal sir ,Kajal n me who were right under are safe #count your blessings our crushed canopy under the crane . we are #safe RIP our fellow mates @ikamalhaasan @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/LB8SUwZV3l — amritharam (@amritharam2) February 19, 2020

Also Read | Indian 2 accident: I have lost three of my colleagues, says Kamal Haasan

Indian 2 is the sequel of director Shankar’s 1996 vigilant drama Indian. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh and Vidyut Jammwal.

