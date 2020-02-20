Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Indian 2 accident: Dhanush, Vivekh, Allu Arjun and other celebs offer condolences

Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj, Allu Arjun, RJ Balaji, Prasanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vivekh among others took to Twitter to offer their condolences after the accident on the set of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The incident has resulted in the death of three film crew members.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Chennai | Published: February 20, 2020 2:39:35 pm
indian 2, indian 2 set accident, kamal haasan, kamal haasan shooting accident, kamal haasan indian 2, indian 2 set accident, kajal agarwal, shankar, chennai city news A crane fell on the set of Indian 2.

The south Indian film fraternity on Thursday woke up to the news of the accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2. The incident, which took place on Wednesday night at the EVP Film City, left three crew members dead and ten others suffered serious injuries.

Dhanush, RJ Balaji, Lakshmi Manchu, Karthik Subbaraj, Prasanna, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Allu Arjun, and Vivekh among others took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, “We can’t do anything to compensate an accident like the one that took place on the set of Indian 2. I will pray for the souls of the departed and also for the speedy recovery for whoever has been hospitalized.”

“So saddening & painful… Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy… Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow,” tweeted Karthik Subbaraj.

Vivekh, who was last seen in Bigil, said he was deeply saddened by the incident. “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident. My sincere condolences for the dear departed souls.I fervently pray for the recovery of the injured. @LycaProductions is major contributor to the industry.Sirs we all stand with u in this tough time n share the grief @shankarshanmugh,” the tweet read.

Lakshmi Manchu said that the accident was “tragic and painful.” She tweeted, “My heart goes out to the families of the lives lost on the set of Indian2. This is so tragic and painful. May the injured heal fast. May the three assistants directors souls rest in eternal peace. So so sad.”

Also Read | Indian 2 accident: I have lost three of my colleagues, says Kamal Haasan

Indian 2 is the sequel of director Shankar’s 1996 vigilant drama Indian. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh and Vidyut Jammwal.

