Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Rishab Shetty was shivering when Kamal Haasan phoned him after watching Kantara: ‘He’s God of performance…’

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty recalled his conversations with superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

KantaraRishab Shetty in Kantara.

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is basking in the phenomenal success of his latest film Kantara. Besides playing the lead role, Rishab has also written and directed the movie. After the film exploded and captured the imagination of the entire country, Rishab received phone calls from the biggest superstars of Indian cinema — Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

“Rajini sir is a mass-appealing superstar and on the other hand is Kamal sir, who we consider the God of performance. The kind of content that he brought to the Indian film industry is very inspirational. I felt the same kind of energy from both of them,” Rishab recalled during a special interview with Netflix.

Rajinikanth even hosted Rishab Shetty at his home last month. “I had a one-hour discussion with Rajini sir at his house. We discussed a lot about scenes and he appreciated my performance,” he said.

However, Rishab revealed that he was shaking with emotions when he received a call from Kamal Haasan. “After watching the film, Kamal sir called me. Legendary filmmaker Girish Karnad’s Kaddu was also about the forest. Kamal sir did a movie (Thevar Magan) taking inspiration from that film. He told me about that inspiration. And he also said Kantara will also be an inspiration. When he called me, I was vibrating and shivering a lot,” the Kantara actor revealed.

Kantara is set in the backdrop of a quiet hamlet in the coastal Karnataka region. The film revolves around the Bhoota Kola, spirit worship, and it fond a lot of takers across the country. Made on a small budget, the film went onto collect over Rs 400 crore globally.

In the interview with Netflix, Rishab Shetty also shared his favourite films of 2022, besides Kantara. “Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) sir’s Gandhada Gudi. It connected with me emotionally as I was watching him for the last time. Tamil film Love Today was also a very good movie. Charlie 777 is also my favourite. People might think that I am mentioning Charlie 777 because Rakshit Shetty is my friend. But that film was one of the very emotional and best films of the year. And KGF 2,” he said.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:23:37 pm
