Inside an ice box: Revathy recalls how Vijay showed surprising care on Thamizhan set

Actor and filmmaker Revathy, who played Vijay’s sister in the 2002 film Thamizhan and returned to play his mother in Jana Nayagan 24 years later, recalled a moment from their first film together that stayed with her for the longest time.

In Thamizhan, directed by Majith, Revathy played Vijay’s sister. One of her scenes required her to perform a death sequence in which her character dies inside an ice box with her eyes open. It was physically uncomfortable and emotionally demanding. And it was during the preparation for that scene that Vijay, a man she described as “the quietest person on the sets,” walked up to her.