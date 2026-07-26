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Inside an ice box: Revathy recalls how Vijay showed surprising care on Thamizhan set
National Award-winning actor and filmmaker Revathy has spoken about her journey with Vijay across two films and two decades.
Actor and filmmaker Revathy, who played Vijay’s sister in the 2002 film Thamizhan and returned to play his mother in Jana Nayagan 24 years later, recalled a moment from their first film together that stayed with her for the longest time.
In Thamizhan, directed by Majith, Revathy played Vijay’s sister. One of her scenes required her to perform a death sequence in which her character dies inside an ice box with her eyes open. It was physically uncomfortable and emotionally demanding. And it was during the preparation for that scene that Vijay, a man she described as “the quietest person on the sets,” walked up to her.
“He came to me and asked whether I could do it and if I’d be fine with it,” Revathy recalled, adding, “Though he talks less, he is one of the most humble and caring persons I have worked with.”
Also Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Vijay’s film earns Rs 171 cr worldwide
Thamizhan, which also featured Priyanka Chopra in her Tamil debut, was a political action drama that drew from real-life student politics. Revathy’s role as Vijay’s sister was a supporting part, but the on-set interaction she described speaks to a dynamic that went beyond their screen time together.
Over two decades later, Revathy returned to work with Vijay in what has become his final film. In Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, she plays his mother, a shift that mirrors the passage of time for both actors.
“Now I have acted in Jana Nayagan with him as his mother in his last film,” Revathy said, without elaborating further on the role itself but letting the significance of the arc speak for itself.
Revathy is one of the most respected figures in South Indian cinema. She has won three National Film Awards across three different categories, acted in over 100 films across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, and has directed critically acclaimed films including Mitr, My Friend and Salaam Venky. She has worked with nearly every major filmmaker and actor in South Indian cinema over a career spanning more than four decades.
Jana Nayagan, produced by K Venkata Narayana under KVN Productions, stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film is now running in theatres worldwide.
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