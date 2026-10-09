‘Reports are false’: Rajinikanth’s team denies fallout with director Ashwath Marimuthu

Rajinikanth‘s team has publicly denied rumours of a rift between the superstar and Dharman director Ashwath Marimuthu, calling the claims “entirely false” and saying the actor is enjoying the collaboration. The statement came after a now-deleted post on X alleged that disagreements between Rajinikanth and Ashwath had created an uncomfortable atmosphere on set during the film’s ongoing shoot in Mysuru.

The actor’s manager issued a response on X in Tamil, stating that the allegations had no basis in reality. The representative said he had personally observed the shoot and that Rajinikanth appeared comfortable, happy and fully engaged while working with Ashwath. The manager described the production as progressing smoothly and at a strong pace, crediting Ashwath’s energetic approach to filmmaking.

The deleted post that triggered the denial did not provide any evidence to support its claims. No cast or crew member associated with the film corroborated the allegation. However, the post circulated widely before being removed.

இது முற்றிலும் தவறான தகவல் . இயக்குனர் @Dir_Ashwath அவர்களின் விறுவிறுப்பான முறையில் பணியாற்றுவது தலைவருக்கு மிகவும் படபிடிப்பு தளத்தில் சௌரியமாகவும் சந்தஷ்மாகவும் இருப்பது நான் பல நாட்கள் படப்பிடிப்பில் பார்த்து இருக்கிறேன் .

தர்மன் படம் நன்றாகவும் வேகமாகவும் சிறப்பாக வளர்ந்துவருகிறது . — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) October 7, 2026

The clarification is significant because Dharman has already gone through three directors before reaching Ashwath Marimuthu. The project began taking shape around the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie in late 2025, when Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan began publicly signalling their intention to collaborate, with Kamal producing and Rajinikanth starring. In November 2025, the makers announced that director Sundar C would helm the film, with Kamal backing it under his production banner.

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However, Sundar C withdrew from the project shortly afterwards. Rajinikanth later explained that the director had to step away because of other professional commitments that could not be rearranged.

In January 2026, Cibi Chakaravarthi was named as the replacement director. Cibi, who had been developing a script for Rajinikanth, was attached to the project for several months. But this arrangement also did not last. According to Rajinikanth, Cibi’s vision for the film would have required a substantial investment of both time and money, which the production was either unable or unwilling to commit to.

Also Read: Sundar C on why he quit Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivar 173: ‘It was too much pressure’

In June 2026, the makers finally revealed the title Dharman and confirmed Ashwath Marimuthu as the director.

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What we know about Dharman

Details about Dharman’s plot remain closely guarded. The film’s first-look poster, released during the title announcement, showed Rajinikanth in blue medical scrubs, standing inside what appeared to be an operation theatre, holding a bloodied scalpel. Sewn-up bodies were visible near his feet. The tagline read: “The deadly doctor.”

The imagery suggests a thriller or dark drama centred on a medical professional, a significant departure from the mass action entertainer template that has defined most of Rajinikanth’s recent filmography.

The confirmed cast includes Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. Leaked images and videos from the Mysuru schedule have fuelled widespread speculation that Telugu actor Ram Pothineni and actress Sreeleela may also be part of the film. A photograph of Raashii Khanna posing with Ram Pothineni and Rajinikanth was briefly posted on Raashii’s Instagram as part of a Mysuru photo dump before being deleted after it became apparent that Ram’s casting had not been officially announced. Neither Ram nor Sreeleela has been confirmed by the makers.

Ram Pothineni, Raashii Khanna and Rajinikanth posing for the now deleted photo Ram Pothineni, Raashii Khanna and Rajinikanth posing for the now deleted photo

In a separate leaked video from the set, Sreeleela appeared to be wearing a pink-and-blue pattu pavadai, suggesting she has a role in the film. However, the makers have maintained silence on the casting.

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The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, extending his ongoing collaboration with Rajinikanth after Jailer and Jailer 2. The film is scheduled to reach theatres in January 2027.