Renowned film producer RB Choudary killed in car accident in Udaipur

Veteran film producer RB Choudary, renowned for his work in the Tamil and Telugu industries, was killed in a car accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, May 5. As the founder of the production company Super Good Films, Choudary was one of the most revered and celebrated producers in South Indian cinema. The exact cause of the accident and the factors that contributed to it are yet to be determined.

Soon after the news of his death broke, several key figures in Tinseltown took to social media to pay tribute to the legend. “My dear friend, Super Good Films’ RB Choudary, was a top-notch producer and a wonderful human being. He gave opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth wrote on X (formerly Twitter).