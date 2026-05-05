Renowned film producer RB Choudary killed in car accident in Udaipur

As the founder of the production company Super Good Films, RB Choudary was one of the most revered and celebrated producers in South Indian cinema.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiUpdated: May 5, 2026 08:53 PM IST
RB Choudary has died.Renowned film producer RB Choudary has died. (Credit: X/@LetsXOtt)
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Veteran film producer RB Choudary, renowned for his work in the Tamil and Telugu industries, was killed in a car accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, May 5. As the founder of the production company Super Good Films, Choudary was one of the most revered and celebrated producers in South Indian cinema. The exact cause of the accident and the factors that contributed to it are yet to be determined.

Soon after the news of his death broke, several key figures in Tinseltown took to social media to pay tribute to the legend. “My dear friend, Super Good Films’ RB Choudary, was a top-notch producer and a wonderful human being. He gave opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his shock and sorrow at RB Choudary’s death, stating, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of legendary producer RB Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film God Father through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.”

Veteran director KS Ravikumar, renowned producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Cinemas, and actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kushboo Sundar, Vishal and Teja Sajja also expressed their condolences.

Who was RB Choudary?

RB Choudary was known for producing movies such as Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather, among others. His most recent venture was the Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maareesan. Aside from Tamil and Telugu, he also produced movies in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

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He was the father of actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh. His family has yet to issue a statement.

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