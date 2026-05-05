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Renowned film producer RB Choudary killed in car accident in Udaipur
As the founder of the production company Super Good Films, RB Choudary was one of the most revered and celebrated producers in South Indian cinema.
Veteran film producer RB Choudary, renowned for his work in the Tamil and Telugu industries, was killed in a car accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, May 5. As the founder of the production company Super Good Films, Choudary was one of the most revered and celebrated producers in South Indian cinema. The exact cause of the accident and the factors that contributed to it are yet to be determined.
Soon after the news of his death broke, several key figures in Tinseltown took to social media to pay tribute to the legend. “My dear friend, Super Good Films’ RB Choudary, was a top-notch producer and a wonderful human being. He gave opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
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Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his shock and sorrow at RB Choudary’s death, stating, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of legendary producer RB Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film God Father through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.”
என் அருமை நண்பர் சூப்பர் குட் ஃப்லிம்ஸ் ஆர்.பி. செளத்ரி அவர்கள் தலை சிறந்த தயாரிப்பாளர். அருமையான மனிதர். எத்தனையோ இளம் இயக்குநர்களுக்கு வாய்ப்பளித்து திரையுலகை வாழவைத்தவர்.
அவருடைய அகால மரணச் செய்தி எனக்கு பேரதிர்ச்சியையும், மிகுந்த வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது.
அவர்…
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 5, 2026
Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu.
I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026
Shocked to hear that #RBChoudary Sir is no longer with us. The industry has lost a stalwart producer who gave some of the biggest blockbusters. A very good human. RIP Sir. May god give his family strength to cope with this loss. @SuperGoodFilms_
— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 5, 2026
Veteran director KS Ravikumar, renowned producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Cinemas, and actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kushboo Sundar, Vishal and Teja Sajja also expressed their condolences.
Who was RB Choudary?
RB Choudary was known for producing movies such as Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather, among others. His most recent venture was the Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maareesan. Aside from Tamil and Telugu, he also produced movies in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
He was the father of actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh. His family has yet to issue a statement.
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