Rendagam teaser: Kunchacko Boban’s Tamil debut promises to be an intriguing gangster movie

Rendagam marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban. Judging from the teaser, Kunchacko seems to be playing the right hand man of a presumably dreaded gangster, who goes by the nickname Dawood.

Dawood is a middle-aged man, who sports salt and pepper look. He’s got swag and innate coolness and is played by Aravind Swamy. Strangely, the film seems to share a lot of similarities with Kannada hit Mufti. The film also revolved around the bromance between a middle-aged gangster and his loyal confidant.

It is also safe to assume that Aravind Swamy’s character is sort of suffering from memory loss. And Kunchacko’s character seems to have been tasked with ensuring that Dawood never regains his memory. Kunchacko has ditched his trademark simplicity for funky denim and slicked-back hair.

Rendagam has also been shot in Malayalam as Ottu. The film is helmed by Theevandi fame Fellini TP. It is bankrolled by actor Arya’s production banner The Show People. The filmmakers are yet to decide on the film’s release date.

Kunchacko was last seen in comedy-drama Bheemante Vazhi, which was written and directed by Chemban Vinod Jose. He also has a host of movies in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Aravind Swamy was last seen in Thalaivii. He essayed the role of movie icon MGR in the biopic based on late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.