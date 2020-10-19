Rehka gets eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Rekha on Sunday became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 house. (Photo: Vijay Television)

Rekha on Sunday became the first contestant to get eliminated from season four of Bigg Boss Tamil.

On the show, Rekha came across as this demanding senior who’s not very fun to hang out with. And that’s one of the reasons why she got nominated for eviction.

However, the first impression is not always the right impression. Most of the housemates grew close to her over the course of her stay. Rekha also made sure that she did not come across as aggressive while participating in the tasks. And she also made clear multiple times that she doesn’t aim to survive until the end and grab the top prize. She even told her fellow contestants that she was sort of getting homesick, and she was mentally ready to head back home.

Rekha also managed to steer clear of fights and controversies. Despite, constant prodding from Suresh Chakravarthy to add to the din, she never gave in to the temptation. She even promised that she won’t get into a fight with anyone as long as she was on the show. And she made good on her promise.

Rekha’s approach may not have helped her game, but it eventually changed the initial impression that the housemates had about her.

