Ravi Mohan’s rumoured partner Keneeshaa quits Instagram after online hate: ‘I release him with love’

Keneeshaa Francis has announced that she is “releasing” actor Ravi Mohan “with peace, with love, and with complete detachment,” while also revealing that she is stepping away from social media following intense online bullying and criticism.

Keneeshaa came into the spotlight after Ravi Mohan publicly announced his separation from his wife. The separation soon turned controversial after his wife claimed she had not even been informed about the decision beforehand. Later, Ravi accused her of subjecting him to mental torture. Amid the controversy, the actor was frequently spotted with Keneeshaa, who was reportedly his counsellor and is also a musician. The two even attended a wedding together, after which social media criticism against Keneeshaa intensified.

Just three days ago, Keneeshaa had shared a video of her performance at the Meenkulathi Bagavathi Temple, where Ravi Mohan could be seen cheering for her from a distance before hugging her warmly. However, on Friday, she took to Instagram with an emotional note, saying she had tried to protect “a human being the world had already decided a story for,” but had now decided to walk away from it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keneeshaa (@keneeshaa1)

In her Instagram statement, Keneeshaa Francis wrote: “Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly – in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos.”

She further added: “To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life – he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well.”

In another part of her note, she expressed disappointment over the way kindness and softness are perceived today.

Also Read – ‘I am not a homewrecker’: Keneeshaa reveals heartbreaking trauma, truth of her bond with Ravi Mohan

“I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got what you wanted. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I’ve left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess.”

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She concluded the note by revealing that she was leaving social media because of “online bullying, manipulation and sorcery.”

“Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light. Keneeshaa Francis.”

The emotional announcement came shortly after Keneeshaa Francis uploaded — and later deleted — two lengthy videos on Instagram addressing the backlash and rumours surrounding her bond with Ravi Mohan. In the videos, she strongly denied allegations that she had broken a family and explained that Ravi initially approached her for emotional and spiritual support.

“I disconnected from my assignment in therapy and became a friend. Ravi Mohan is not a child. He knows whom to talk to and how to live his life,” she said.

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Keneeshaa also opened up about the harassment she claims to have faced online.

“People are sending detectives to Bengaluru to find out who I was married to, what I went through and who I was.”

Speaking about her personal struggles, she revealed that she had lost both her parents by 2017 and had endured an abusive childhood and a toxic early marriage.

“I got married when I was around 18 or 19. At that age, I did not understand life properly. The baby in my stomach was broken and got out of my body. A girl who has lost a child in her stomach – you think I’m going to keep anybody away from their children or family?”

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She also recalled the hardships she faced while building her music career.

“That singing in a bar for Rs 500 has made me charge so much more today. If you really want to get at me, come to my face. Don’t do this online. My calling is not cinema. My calling is not celebrity status. Please don’t make me feel like I need to give up on life.”