Ravi Mohan’s ex mother-in-law reacts to allegations, reveals grandson is ‘under a lot of stress’

Following Ravi Mohan’s recent press conference, Aarti’s mother Sujatha Vijaykumar revealed that the couple’s son has been under considerable stress amid the ongoing controversy.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
7 min readMumbaiMay 17, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Aarti Ravi's mother Sujatha Vijaykumar reacts to Ravi Mohan allegationsAarti Ravi's mother Sujatha Vijaykumar reacts to Ravi Mohan allegations. (Photos: Sujatha Vijaykumar, Ravi Mohan/ Instagram)
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Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, on Saturday made headlines after he levelled serious allegations against his ex-wife Aarti Ravi and her family. Now, Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar has reacted to the allegations.

At a recent event, Sujatha spoke to the media about the circumstances surrounding Aarti and Ravi’s marriage. She said, “There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married.” Reacting to Ravi’s claims of paying Rs 25,000 per month for her medical bills, the producer said he didn’t and added, “even if he did, it would be his duty as a son-in-law.” She also said that they would get in touch with the cybercrime unit to find out who cyberbullied whom.

Reacting to Jayam Ravi’s comment on other actors supporting Aarti, Sujatha added, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.”

Also Read: ‘My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness’: Aarti Ravi hits back at Ravi Mohan

Sujatha also spoke to ETV Bharat and explained why she was not strongly reacting to Ravi’s allegations. “The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress,” she shared

Last year in May, Sujatha had issued a statement against Jayam Ravi’s allegations post the divorce announcement. The statement read, “I have been working as a producer for the last 25 years. Being a woman in this industry for such a long tenure requires tremendous effort – something I believe everyone will agree with. Throughout this journey, I have never interacted with the press, except during my movie releases. Today, I am compelled to speak publicly for the first time in response to the serious allegations made against me. I have been accused of being a tormentor, a family breaker, a gold digger, a property exploiter, and much more. I wanted to respond sooner, but I chose silence out of self-respect and for the greater good of my family and future generations. Unfortunately, that silence has now been misconstrued as manipulation. With the peace of our family at risk, I have decided it is time to speak.”

“Across the three films I produced starring Mr. Jayam Ravi – Adangamaru, Bhoomi, and Siren – I had to borrow nearly 100 crores from financiers. Twenty-five percent of that amount went directly toward his salary and applicable taxes, with all transactions duly recorded and documented. Now, Mr. Jayam Ravi alleges that I used his name as surety for these financial dealings. I want to make it clear – I would never misuse his name, not even if he were just an actor. Being my son-in-law, how could I ever jeopardize his future like that? In fact, to protect him, I signed countless documents myself -sometimes on blank sheets handed over by financiers, sometimes without knowing what came next – all to ensure that his name was never burdened,” the statement further read.

Also Read | ‘I am not a homewrecker’: Keneeshaa reveals heartbreaking trauma, truth of her bond with Ravi Mohan

Ravi Mohan’s allegations

During the press conference on Saturday, Ravi Mohan broke his silence on his divorce battle with estranged wife Aarti Ravi and opened up about the emotional turmoil he has endured over the past few months.

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Ravi said, “I didn’t speak for fourteen years. I have tolerated enough. I haven’t seen my sons for so long, and now people are questioning my love for them. I have been paying Rs 50 lakh towards my sons’ school fees so they can have a good life. Don’t question my love for my children.”

Ravi further stated that he stepped away from the public eye for six months because he needed the emotional strength to address the allegations against him. “I don’t know how to bribe or manipulate people. I am a very straightforward person. I stayed away for six months so I could gather the strength to answer your questions. Please don’t hurt my wounds anymore.”

The actor also made a major announcement regarding his career, declaring that none of his films would release until his divorce proceedings are completed. “My films will not release on screens until my divorce is finalised. I am not going to act anymore because I am unable to act in this mental state. I cannot bear the insults — the unnecessary insults that have been thrown at me,” Ravi said.

He continued, “Until I get my divorce, and until the people trying to trouble me stop, I will stay right here. Come on, try to trouble me. I am not going to remain silent anymore. Let’s see what happens. I will take care of my work and figure out how to fix everything else.”

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Ravi Mohan futher alleged that he had been “treated like a slave” and subjected to “unnecessary humiliation” for years by his wife and her family, claiming he had evidence to back his allegations.

Interestingly, Ravi’s emotional press meet came just a day after his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis announced her exit from Instagram. In her final note, she wrote that she was releasing Ravi Mohan “with love and complete detachment.” Talking about Keneeshaa’s exit from social media, Ravi said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away… I wish her a good life,” referring to the cyberbullying that she has faced over the past few months.

Ravi Mohan’s separation from his wife

Ravi Mohan married Aarti in 2009, and the couple share two sons together. In September 2024, Ravi took to his Instagram handle to announce his separation from Aarti. What initially appeared to be another subtle announcement of a high-profile separation soon turned ugly after Aarti claimed that she and their children were blindsided by Ravi’s public statement. The situation escalated further when Ravi accused Aarti of cruelty, while she alleged that he had been refusing to meet her.

DISCLAIMER: This article touches on a public figure’s personal separation, emotional distress, and the mental toll of family conflicts, which is shared for informational and entertainment purposes rather than as professional or psychological counsel. Readers going through similar personal or emotional challenges are encouraged to seek independent guidance and support.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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