Ravi Mohan’s ex mother-in-law reacts to allegations, reveals grandson is ‘under a lot of stress’

Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, on Saturday made headlines after he levelled serious allegations against his ex-wife Aarti Ravi and her family. Now, Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar has reacted to the allegations.

At a recent event, Sujatha spoke to the media about the circumstances surrounding Aarti and Ravi’s marriage. She said, “There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married.” Reacting to Ravi’s claims of paying Rs 25,000 per month for her medical bills, the producer said he didn’t and added, “even if he did, it would be his duty as a son-in-law.” She also said that they would get in touch with the cybercrime unit to find out who cyberbullied whom.

Reacting to Jayam Ravi’s comment on other actors supporting Aarti, Sujatha added, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.”

Also Read: ‘My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness’: Aarti Ravi hits back at Ravi Mohan

Sujatha also spoke to ETV Bharat and explained why she was not strongly reacting to Ravi’s allegations. “The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress,” she shared

Last year in May, Sujatha had issued a statement against Jayam Ravi’s allegations post the divorce announcement. The statement read, “I have been working as a producer for the last 25 years. Being a woman in this industry for such a long tenure requires tremendous effort – something I believe everyone will agree with. Throughout this journey, I have never interacted with the press, except during my movie releases. Today, I am compelled to speak publicly for the first time in response to the serious allegations made against me. I have been accused of being a tormentor, a family breaker, a gold digger, a property exploiter, and much more. I wanted to respond sooner, but I chose silence out of self-respect and for the greater good of my family and future generations. Unfortunately, that silence has now been misconstrued as manipulation. With the peace of our family at risk, I have decided it is time to speak.”

“Across the three films I produced starring Mr. Jayam Ravi – Adangamaru, Bhoomi, and Siren – I had to borrow nearly 100 crores from financiers. Twenty-five percent of that amount went directly toward his salary and applicable taxes, with all transactions duly recorded and documented. Now, Mr. Jayam Ravi alleges that I used his name as surety for these financial dealings. I want to make it clear – I would never misuse his name, not even if he were just an actor. Being my son-in-law, how could I ever jeopardize his future like that? In fact, to protect him, I signed countless documents myself -sometimes on blank sheets handed over by financiers, sometimes without knowing what came next – all to ensure that his name was never burdened,” the statement further read.

Ravi Mohan’s allegations

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: “I will not act in films until my divorce is sorted,” says Actor Ravi Mohan, as he turns emotional during press meet. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4YvlI2l3EO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2026

During the press conference on Saturday, Ravi Mohan broke his silence on his divorce battle with estranged wife Aarti Ravi and opened up about the emotional turmoil he has endured over the past few months.

Story continues below this ad

Ravi said, “I didn’t speak for fourteen years. I have tolerated enough. I haven’t seen my sons for so long, and now people are questioning my love for them. I have been paying Rs 50 lakh towards my sons’ school fees so they can have a good life. Don’t question my love for my children.”

Ravi further stated that he stepped away from the public eye for six months because he needed the emotional strength to address the allegations against him. “I don’t know how to bribe or manipulate people. I am a very straightforward person. I stayed away for six months so I could gather the strength to answer your questions. Please don’t hurt my wounds anymore.”

The actor also made a major announcement regarding his career, declaring that none of his films would release until his divorce proceedings are completed. “My films will not release on screens until my divorce is finalised. I am not going to act anymore because I am unable to act in this mental state. I cannot bear the insults — the unnecessary insults that have been thrown at me,” Ravi said.

He continued, “Until I get my divorce, and until the people trying to trouble me stop, I will stay right here. Come on, try to trouble me. I am not going to remain silent anymore. Let’s see what happens. I will take care of my work and figure out how to fix everything else.”

Story continues below this ad

Ravi Mohan futher alleged that he had been “treated like a slave” and subjected to “unnecessary humiliation” for years by his wife and her family, claiming he had evidence to back his allegations.

Interestingly, Ravi’s emotional press meet came just a day after his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis announced her exit from Instagram. In her final note, she wrote that she was releasing Ravi Mohan “with love and complete detachment.” Talking about Keneeshaa’s exit from social media, Ravi said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away… I wish her a good life,” referring to the cyberbullying that she has faced over the past few months.

Ravi Mohan’s separation from his wife

Ravi Mohan married Aarti in 2009, and the couple share two sons together. In September 2024, Ravi took to his Instagram handle to announce his separation from Aarti. What initially appeared to be another subtle announcement of a high-profile separation soon turned ugly after Aarti claimed that she and their children were blindsided by Ravi’s public statement. The situation escalated further when Ravi accused Aarti of cruelty, while she alleged that he had been refusing to meet her.

DISCLAIMER: This article touches on a public figure’s personal separation, emotional distress, and the mental toll of family conflicts, which is shared for informational and entertainment purposes rather than as professional or psychological counsel. Readers going through similar personal or emotional challenges are encouraged to seek independent guidance and support.