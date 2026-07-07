Ravi Mohan revokes decision to quit acting amid divorce: ‘I won’t betray my fans anymore’

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has decided to continue acting months after announcing that he would take a break from films until his divorce was finalised. Speaking at the JFW Achievers Awards, the actor admitted he had made the decision in an emotional state and apologised to his fans and the film fraternity. Ravi, who has been in the news over his separation from wife Aarti Ravi and his subsequent breakup with singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis, also said he would no longer distance himself from cinema.

During the awards ceremony, Ravi Mohan said he has spent half his life in cinema and regretted hurting his fans with his earlier announcement.

“I am turning 46 this year. Twenty-three divided by two, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It’s a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more,” he said.

The actor clarified that he had reconsidered his decision after receiving support from people in the industry.

“I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, ‘We’ll accept anything you say. But you must never say you’re not part of cinema again.’ I apologise to all of them,” he said.

Promising to return to the big screen, Ravi added, “I also won’t betray my fans anymore. I’ll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity… I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude.”

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‘My breakdown sparked a mental health conversation’

Looking back at his emotional press conference in May, Ravi Mohan said he was encouraged by the response it received, particularly from people who related to his struggles.

“I think something good came out of this. Many have started talking about mental health. Many who could relate contacted me, which makes me happy. If I am standing in front of you today, smiling happily, it is only because of my fans. With your blessings, my new life continues,” he said.

Why Ravi Mohan announced a break from films

Ravi Mohan’s remarks come weeks after he broke down during a press conference, where he announced that he would step away from acting until his divorce proceedings were complete.

At the time, the actor became emotional while speaking about his two sons and appealed to people not to question his love for them.

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“I didn’t speak for fourteen years. I have tolerated enough. I haven’t seen my sons for so long, and now people are questioning my love for them. I have been paying Rs 50 lakh towards my sons’ school fees so they can have a good life. Don’t question my love for my children,” he had said.

Recalling his relationship with his younger son, Ravi added, “Every night, I used to play chess with my younger son. I would intentionally lose to him. And now people are questioning me? I want my sons to see this video. Nobody questioned my love when I was constantly with them. I even sent bodyguards to school for their safety. Everything I did was for my children.”

He had also revealed that he had stayed away from the public eye for months to gather the strength to address the allegations against him.

“I don’t know how to bribe or manipulate people. I am a very straightforward person. I stayed away for six months so I could gather the strength to answer your questions. Please don’t hurt my wounds anymore,” he had said.

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Announcing his decision to quit acting at the time, Ravi had said, “My films will not release on screens until my divorce is finalised. I am not going to act anymore because I am unable to act in this mental state. I cannot bear the insults—the unnecessary insults that have been thrown at me.”

He had added, “Until I get my divorce, and until the people trying to trouble me stop, I will stay right here. Come on, try to trouble me. I am not going to remain silent anymore. Let’s see what happens. I will take care of my work and figure out how to fix everything else.”

Ravi Mohan’s personal life

Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi, daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009, and the couple have two sons. In September 2024, he announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. What initially appeared to be an amicable split soon turned into a public dispute, with Aarti claiming she and their children were blindsided by Ravi’s announcement. Ravi later accused her of cruelty, while Aarti alleged that he had refused to meet her.

Around the same time, Ravi was linked to singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis, although both initially maintained they were just friends. In 2025, they attended a wedding together in matching gold outfits, effectively confirming their relationship. However, in May, Keneeshaa quit Instagram after facing heavy trolling and wrote that she was releasing Ravi “with love and complete detachment,” fuelling speculation that the two had parted ways. A day later, Ravi held the emotional press conference.

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Despite announcing a break from acting, Ravi Mohan was later confirmed as part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) film Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence. He also has Karathey Babu and Genie awaiting release, marking his return to the big screen.