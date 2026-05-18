Ravi Mohan made wife Aarti blush, said he was a ‘rugged romantic’ before marriage turned bitter

Ravi Mohan and Aarti have been making headlines due to their ugly divorce battle. However, there was once a time when the two attended events as a couple deeply in love, often flirting openly and making each other blush. The two reportedly met through a mutual friend years ago. Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijaykumar. Ravi Mohan and Aarti quietly began dating and kept their relationship away from the public eye in the early days. The actor would often sneak out of his house just to meet the love of his life. In 2009, the couple tied the knot in a grand and highly publicised ceremony. They are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

About three years ago, the couple attended an event hosted by Galatta Tamil, where they candidly spoke about their love story and married life while answering several fun questions.

When Ravi Mohan-Aarti spoke about their love and marriage

During a couple interview with Galatta Ritz, Ravi Mohan and Aarti were seen constantly flirting with each other. When the interviewer asked Aarti, “What is your guilty pleasure?”, she quickly replied, “Having midnight snacks!” When asked about her favourite midnight snack, before she could answer, “Anything deep fried,” Ravi Mohan interrupted and jokingly said, “Me!” leaving Aarti blushing as the crowd burst into laughter. Aarti then sweetly added, “He is my all-time snack.”

When asked about his favourite place to spend time with his wife, Ravi Mohan said, “It’s my home.” He further added, “A house becomes a home with people with love.” Aarti chimed in, saying, “And home is where he is himself.”

The couple also spoke about their children during the interaction. Aarti shared, “In Chennai, our kids enjoy watching evening soccer with their father. They rent out a place and play soccer with him. They enjoy it a lot.”

When asked what Ravi Mohan missed as a bachelor but enjoyed as a married man, the actor immediately replied, “Wife!” making Aarti blush once again. He then repeated, “The thing that I enjoyed after getting married is my wife.”

Ravi Mohan even dedicated a romantic song to Aarti during the interaction.

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Praising her husband, Aarti shared, “He wasn’t present at the birth of our son, but he stood by me throughout my pregnancy. He would assist me whenever I was sick, when I was puking, and made sure I was eating well. He was very supportive. As a husband, if I have to score him, he is over and beyond 100.”

When asked who was more romantic, both agreed it was Aarti. Ravi Mohan then joked, “Aarti is bookish romantic, whereas I am rugged romance.”

When asked who was more possessive, Ravi Mohan admitted, “I was!” while Aarti agreed. She added humorously, “Even when I speak to my mother, he gets possessive. What more do I say!” Speaking about their marriage, Aarti said, “Initially, I did have insecurities. But as time passed, I understood that this is his work, he is an actor… so I eventually understood, and those things stopped bothering me.”

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When asked who says “I love you” the most, both agreed it was Ravi Mohan.

Ravi Mohan takes break from acting until divorce was finalised

On Saturday, Ravi Mohan held a press conference where he accused Aarti of keeping their sons away from him. He also announced that he would be taking a break from acting until his divorce is finalised and opened up about struggling emotionally and attempting to hurt himself. This came a day after his alleged girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, quit Instagram amid backlash for being associated with the actor since news of his separation from Aarti surfaced.

Ravi Mohan’s press conference also prompted Aarti to react strongly. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she’s a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails.”