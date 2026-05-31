Ravi Mohan joins the sets of Benz weeks after announcing acting break, see photos

Actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, has been in the news due to his personal life. In 2024, Ravi announced his separation from his wife Aarti. Two years later, the actor continues to navigate challenges on the personal front. Earlier this month, he held a press conference in which he levelled fresh allegations against his estranged wife Aarti and revealed that he was taking a break from acting until his divorce is finalised.

Now, just weeks after the media interaction, Ravi has returned to the spotlight with the first look from his upcoming film Benz. On Sunday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the actor from the film’s sets, welcoming him to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).