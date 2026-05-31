Ravi Mohan joins the sets of Benz weeks after announcing acting break, see photos

Actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, has been in the news due to his personal life. In 2024, Ravi announced his separation from his wife Aarti. Two years later, the actor continues to navigate challenges on the personal front. Earlier this month, he held a press conference in which he levelled fresh allegations against his estranged wife Aarti and revealed that he was taking a break from acting until his divorce is finalised.
Now, just weeks after the media interaction, Ravi has returned to the spotlight with the first look from his upcoming film Benz. On Sunday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the actor from the film’s sets, welcoming him to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).
This announcement comes a few weeks after Ravi Mohan said he won’t act until his divorce is finalised. During a press conference, he said, “My films will not release on screens until my divorce is finalised. I am not going to act anymore because I am unable to act in this mental state. I cannot bear the insults — the unnecessary insults that have been thrown at me. Until I get my divorce, and until the people trying to trouble me stop, I will stay right here. Come on, try to trouble me. I am not going to remain silent anymore. Let’s see what happens. I will take care of my work and figure out how to fix everything else.”
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While addressing the media, Ravi also claimed that he was being denied access to his sons and had been “treated like a slave” and subjected to “unnecessary humiliation” for years by his wife and her family. His press meet came shortly after rumoured girlfriend, singer Keneeshaa Francis deactivated her Instagram account following intense online trolling.
Benz is backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad, Passion Studios and The Route, and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Ravi Mohan will be joining Raghava Lawrence, Nivin Pauly, and Samyuktha in the high-octane action drama. Lokesh has previously confirmed that Benz is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which already includes films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More