Ravi Mohan announces acting break after Keneeshaa Francis quits Instagram: ‘I have tolerated enough’

Ravi Mohan, who was linked to spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis, has now said that he would be taking a break from acting until his divorce is finalised. Ravi held a press conference on Saturday and was seen fighting back tears as he emotionally spoke about his children. This comes a day after Keneeshaa Francis quit Instagram after facing massive trolling. Ravi spoke about the pain he has endured over the past few months, especially after people began questioning his love for his sons.

‘Don’t question my love for my children’

Fighting back tears, Ravi said, “I didn’t speak for fourteen years. I have tolerated enough. I haven’t seen my sons for so long, and now people are questioning my love for them. I have been paying Rs 50 lakh towards my sons’ school fees so they can have a good life. Don’t question my love for my children.” Recalling his bond with his younger son, the actor added, “Every night, I used to play chess with my younger son. I would intentionally lose to him. And now people are questioning me? I want my sons to see this video. Nobody questioned my love when I was constantly with them. I even sent bodyguards to school for their safety. Everything I did, was for my children.”