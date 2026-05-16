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Ravi Mohan announces acting break after Keneeshaa Francis quits Instagram: ‘I have tolerated enough’
Ravi Mohan made a major announcement regarding his career, declaring that none of his films would release until his divorce proceedings are completed.
Ravi Mohan, who was linked to spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis, has now said that he would be taking a break from acting until his divorce is finalised. Ravi held a press conference on Saturday and was seen fighting back tears as he emotionally spoke about his children. This comes a day after Keneeshaa Francis quit Instagram after facing massive trolling. Ravi spoke about the pain he has endured over the past few months, especially after people began questioning his love for his sons.
‘Don’t question my love for my children’
Fighting back tears, Ravi said, “I didn’t speak for fourteen years. I have tolerated enough. I haven’t seen my sons for so long, and now people are questioning my love for them. I have been paying Rs 50 lakh towards my sons’ school fees so they can have a good life. Don’t question my love for my children.” Recalling his bond with his younger son, the actor added, “Every night, I used to play chess with my younger son. I would intentionally lose to him. And now people are questioning me? I want my sons to see this video. Nobody questioned my love when I was constantly with them. I even sent bodyguards to school for their safety. Everything I did, was for my children.”
Ravi further stated that he stepped away from the public eye for six months because he needed the emotional strength to address the allegations against him. “I don’t know how to bribe or manipulate people. I am a very straightforward person. I stayed away for six months so I could gather the strength to answer your questions. Please don’t hurt my wounds anymore,” he said emotionally.
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‘My films won’t release until my divorce is finalised’
The actor also made a major announcement regarding his career, declaring that none of his films would release until his divorce proceedings are completed. “My films will not release on screens until my divorce is finalised. I am not going to act anymore because I am unable to act in this mental state. I cannot bear the insults — the unnecessary insults that have been thrown at me,” Ravi said.
He continued, “Until I get my divorce, and until the people trying to trouble me stop, I will stay right here. Come on, try to trouble me. I am not going to remain silent anymore. Let’s see what happens. I will take care of my work and figure out how to fix everything else.”
Ravi Mohan’s separation from his wife
Ravi Mohan, 45, married Aarti in 2009, and the couple share two sons together. In September 2024, Ravi Mohan took to his official Instagram handle to announce his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi. What initially appeared to be another subtle announcement of a high-profile separation soon turned ugly after Aarti claimed on Instagram that she and their children were blindsided by Ravi’s public statement. The situation escalated further when Ravi accused Aarti of cruelty, while she alleged that he had been refusing to meet her.
Interestingly, Ravi’s emotional press meet came just a day after Keneeshaa Francis announced her exit from Instagram. In her final note, she wrote that she was releasing Ravi Mohan “with love and complete detachment.”
This article touches on a public figure’s personal separation, emotional distress, and the mental toll of family conflicts, which is shared for informational and entertainment purposes rather than as professional or psychological counsel. Readers going through similar personal or emotional challenges are encouraged to seek independent guidance and support.
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