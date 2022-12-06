Raththam teaser: Venkat Prabhu, Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith unite for Vijay Antony starrer

Filmmaker C.S. Amudhan is known for his spoof movie series Tamizh Padam. But, he has changed his style of filmmaking with his next film Raththam. The teaser of Raththam suggests that he has dealt with a more sober and urgent topic in the film, unlike his previous films that satirized the formula-driven Tamil blockbusters.

Amudhan has called in favours from his colleagues Venkat Prabhu, Vetrimaaran, and Pa Ranjith, who has made a career talking about social problems in their movies. The three filmmakers play the narrators as they shed a light on the plot and conflict of Raththam. Starring Vijay Antony in the lead, the film is a commentary on the volatile and dynamic nature of the country’s socio-political situation.

“Many of us only wish for a simple and peaceful life. We will be very content with life when we make it both in our professional and personal life,” Venkat says in the teaser.

Vetrimaaran points out that there is a catch. “Not everyone can live the life they desire,” he adds. He underlines that “the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the god we pray, the language we speak, our own identity can be weaponised against us.”

But, Ranjith feels that doesn’t mean that one should stop fighting for what he or she wants. “We don’t need to blindly follow someone else’s rules. We need to fight even to live an ordinary life. And that fight has the potential to change the history of a city, a country, or even the world,” he claims.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Vijay Antony’s character. He seems to have been a victim of some sort. It’s safe to assume that he has lost someone or something very close to his heart, and is in no mood to go down without a fight.

Raththam also stars Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Ramya Nambeesan. The filmmakers have not announced the release date yet.