Ponniyin Selvan I: Watch Karthi as Kamsan in Ratchasa Maamaney lyrical video

The lyrical video of the song “Ratchasa Maamaney” from Ponniyin Selvan 1 is out. The video shows Karthi as Vandiyadevan disguised as drama actor to escape the eyes of the soldiers. He is on a mission to meet Kundhavai (Trisha) to deliver a message from Aaditha Karikalan (Vikram).

The events happen in Palaiyaarai, an ancient city, which was one of the five capital of Cholas. As soldiers are after the messenger Vandiyadevan, he joins a drama troupe and disguises himself as Kamsan to enter the city to meet Kundhavai.

Composed by AR Rahman, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Palakkad Sreeram and Mahesh Vinayakram, and written by Kabilan. The Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the song have also been unveiled by the makers.

Here is the song:

Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha in the lead roles. Based on the novel series of the same name, written by Amarar Kalki, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

The actors of the film are starting a tour across the country. In a tweet, actor Vikram said that he is travelling to Tanjavur from where the promotion is set to begin. Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi will join the team in Tanjavur.

Ponniyin Selvan 1, also starring Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu and Rahman, will be released across the country on September 30.