Rashmika Mandanna to make her Tamil debut with Karthi’s next

Rashmika Mandanna will make her debut in Tamil cinema with Karthi’s next film, which will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. The untitled film was launched on Wednesday in Chennai.

Advertising

Rashmika expressed her excitement about acting in her first Tamil film. “I’ve always had such great support from my Kannada and Telugu people..✨💕And you Have also been asking me to come to tamil and in 2019..I finally am!!😎 I am so happy to be doing a film with this team.இதுவொரு புதிய துவக்கம்✨ with loads of love from me to you! (sic),” she shared on Twitter.

I’ve always had such great support from my Kannada and Telugu people..✨💕And you Have also been asking me to come to tamil and in 2019..I finally am!!😎 I am so happy to be doing a film with this team.இதுவொரு புதிய துவக்கம்✨ with loads of love from me to you!😘♥ pic.twitter.com/LaVZJLdVll — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 13, 2019

A popular face among the Kannada film audience, Rashmika made her Tollywood debut last year with Geetha Govindam. She is currently basking in the box office success of her latest film Yajamana, in which she has shared screen space with Darshan.

Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors has termed this as an ambitious project. He tweeted, “Happy to start this ambitious project. This is going to be Big & great fun!! #Karthi19 #NGKUpdate soon (sic).”

Karthi has given bulk dates to director Bakkiyaraj Kannan as his ongoing project Kaithi with director Lokesh Kanagaraj is fast nearing the completion.

The first look poster of Kaithi was released recently and has caught the attention of the cinephiles. It is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second outing after his highly appreciated thriller Maanagaram.

Speculations are also rife that the star is also in talks with Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for a family drama, in which he is likely to share screen space with his real-life sister-in-law Jyothika.