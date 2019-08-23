Rashmika Mandanna accidentally revealed the title of her next with Karthi?

We had earlier reported that Rashmika Mandanna was making her Tamil acting debut opposite Karthi, in a film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. Recently, the Geetha Govindam girl, in her Instagram story, had revealed the title of the film as Sultan.

The Dear Comrade actor had posted a video from the sets and used the hashtag Sultan. Apparently, this has disappointed the cast and crew that had planned to announce the name later.

We need to wait and watch if the makers retain the same title or come up with a new one.

Soundarya Rajinikanth was supposed to direct an animated film called Sultan, which never materialised.

Produced by SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures, the Karthi-starrer has Yogi Babu in an important role. The technical crew comprises of music director Vivek-Mervin, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Ruben. Touted to be a film high on comedy and action, this film marks the first collaboration between Karthi and Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Rashmika, on the other hand, has Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu. Also, she’s rumoured to be a part of Vijay’s 64th film with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame.