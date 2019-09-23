Rashmika Mandanna not a part of Thalapathy 64?

It was widely speculated that Rashmika Mandanna was a part of Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. But it looks like the Dear Comrade actor couldn’t accept the offer as she signed a Bollywood film opposite Shahid Kapoor.

This untitled project, a remake of hit Telugu film Jersey, marks her debut in Bollywood.

While Shahid Kapoor will reprise Nani’s role (professional cricketer), Rashmika will step into Shraddha Srinath’s shoes to play Shahid’s wife.

We hear the script has been tweaked a bit to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi speaking audience and if everything goes well, the film will go on floors by the first week of November.

Sources say Rashmika Mandanna had to decline Vijay’s Thalapathy 64 due to “date issues”. Reports suggest that Lokesh had met Rashmika and even narrated the script. In one of the interviews, she had said it is her dream to share screen space with Vijay.

Meanwhile, the Geetha Govindam actor has several films in her kitty, including Bheeshma, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi, Allu Arjun 20, Karthi’s film with Bakkiayaraj Kannan and Pogaru.