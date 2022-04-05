Rashmika Mandanna joins Vijay’s Thalapathy 66

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of Thalapathy 66, which stars Vijay in the lead role. Production house Sri Venkateshwara Creations took to their social media accounts and made the announcement on the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday.

Sharing a photo, the makers wrote, “Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66@actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66.”

Vamshi Paidipally directorial Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

Last year in September, Sri Venkateshwara Creations had announced that Vijay will star in their upcoming Tamil production venture. “With immense pleasure and happiness, we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning then being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us,” the statement read.

On the work front, Vijay is awaiting the release of his film Beast, which will hit screens on April 13. Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu.