Rashmika Mandanna in talks for Suriya-Hari film?

Rashmika Mandanna-Suriya’s film will be a family entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna-Suriya’s film will be a family entertainer.

We had told you Suriya and director Hari were once again collaborating on a film, following their successful Singam franchise. And, it looks like the makers are keen to rope in Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Suriya.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “It is true that the talks have been initiated. For now, Rashmika is held up with her Telugu film-related commitments, and is yet to sign on the dotted line. However, an official announcement regarding the same will be made shortly.”

This untitled film isn’t a sequel to Singam, but a family entertainer like Suriya’s Vel, adds the source.

According to multiple reports, Suriya will shoot for Hari’s film, and then will start work on Vetrimaaran’s ambitious project, Vaadivaasal.

Earlier, it was speculated that Malavika Mohanan was cast in this film, produced by Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment.

Rashmika, who rose to fame with Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, is also a part of Suriya’s brother Karthi’s film Sultan, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame.

