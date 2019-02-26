Rashmika Mandanna all set to make her Kollywood debut

Rashmika Mandanna became a household name in Tamil cinema after starring in Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam. Though the Parasuram directorial was a Telugu film, it had a good run in the theaters of Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Now, the Kirik Party girl will star opposite Karthi in an untitled project directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. Earlier, it was speculated that Raashi Khanna was considered for the same role.

Produced by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, this film, which marks the first collaboration between Karthi and Kannan, will go on floors from the second week of March. According to sources, Karthi is required to lose weight and sport a clean-shaven look.

Touted to be a family entertainer with a liberal dose of comedy and action, this film, also starring Yogi Babu and Mansoor Ali Khan, has music by Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon.

Currently, Karthi is shooting for a thriller film with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame that has music by Sam CS.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has Pogaru, besides a couple of Telugu films—Dear Comrade and Bheeshma in her kitty.

Advertising

Last year in October, it was rumoured that Rashmika was approached to play an important role in Vijay-Atlee’s upcoming sports drama. Eventually, she clarified she is not a part of the film via an Instagram story.