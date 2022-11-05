‘Ranjithame’: First single from Vijay’s Varisu is here, and it lives up to the hype

As promised, the first single of Vijay‘s upcoming film Varisu has been released. Sri Venkateswara Creations unveiled the song Saturday, accumulating millions of views in minutes. Titled “Ranjithame”, the song is composed by S Thaman, and sung by Vijay himself, along with MM Manasi.

“Ranjithame” is a fusion of both modern beats and Tamil folk music, ‘koothu paatu’. The lyric video features Vijay and his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, in vibrant costumes. You also get to see some BTS scenes in the video.

Here’s the song:

The song is drawing positive reactions from fans. “This song is worth the hype, The dance of Thalapathy… What a treat to fans like us,” commented one user. Another wrote, “48 Years old still but no one can beat his energy.”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi and Oopiri fame, Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Other than Vijay and Rashmika, the film features Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu. Going by the promos, it looks like Vijay plays the role of a man returning to his hometown from abroad.

The film will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu on Pongal 2023. Varisu will be simultaneously released in Telugu as Vaarasudu. After Varisu, Vijay is expected to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film.