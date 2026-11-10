Divorced after 16 years, but Ranjith and Priya Raman reunited despite his second marriage

Celebrity divorces aren’t new in Tinseltown, nor are remarriages. However, it’s not common for two people to reunite years after their divorce. Nonetheless, renowned South Indian actors Ranjith and Priya Raman showed that it’s possible. Interestingly, they reunited despite Ranjith tying the knot with another actor soon after his separation from Priya. However, that wedding also ended in divorce, leading to Ranjith and Priya’s reunion.

While Ranjith is known for his work in Tamil cinema, Priya Raman once made strides across South India, working alongside superstars. Both of them made their film debuts in the same year, 1993. Ranjith forayed into cinema with a notable role in the Rahman-Ramya Krishnan starrer Pon Vilangu, while Priya debuted in the titular role in Valli, which featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo appearance.

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Ranjith subsequently appeared in movies such as Sindhu Nathi Poo, Minor Mappillai, Natpukkaga, Dharma, Pudhumai Pithan, Cheran Chozhan Pandian, Kummi Paattu, and Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum. He also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain for his performance in Maru Malarchi (1998) opposite Mammootty.

Meanwhile, Priya played central characters in Mohanlal’s Manthrikam and Aaraam Thampuran, Mammootty’s Sainyam and No 1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North, Kamal Haasan’s Subha Sankalpam, Suresh Gopi’s Kashmeeram and Bhoopathi, Arjun’s Maa Voori Maaraju, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam, and R Sarathkumar’s Surya Vamsam.

Ranjith and Priya Raman reunited, even though he tied the knot with another actor soon after separating from Priya. (Credit: Instagram/@priyaramanxprincess) Ranjith and Priya Raman reunited, even though he tied the knot with another actor soon after separating from Priya. (Credit: Instagram/@priyaramanxprincess)

Romance, marriage and divorce

In 1999, the two appeared together as the lead pair in Nesam Pudhusu. They fell in love on the movie’s sets and soon tied the knot. The two eventually became parents to two sons. Priya subsequently stepped away from cinema and forayed into television, taking on notable roles in Malayalam and Tamil soap operas.

However, Ranjith remained active in Tinseltown. He played significant roles in movies such as Narasimha, Aadhikkam, Don Chera, Pasupathi c/o Rasakkapalayam, Thirumagan, and Thambikku Indha Ooru. He also appeared as the main antagonist in Mohanlal’s Natturajavu and Chandrolsavam, and Mammootty’s Rajamanikyam, winning the hearts of Malayali audiences.

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Ranjith and Priya Raman appeared together as the lead pair in Nesam Pudhusu. (Credit: Instagram/@priyaramanxprincess) Ranjith and Priya Raman appeared together as the lead pair in Nesam Pudhusu. (Credit: Instagram/@priyaramanxprincess)

While the 2000s saw them living happily as a couple, the two divorced in 2014, much to the shock of fans. Veteran actor-filmmaker Alleppey Ashraf once claimed that they parted ways due to Ranjith’s alleged extramarital affair.

“Priya Raman and Ranjith had a love marriage and were blessed with two children. Priya took a break from acting during this time. However, she later heard rumours about Ranjith’s relationship with another woman, which left her devastated. Despite her efforts to stop him, she failed. After years of married life, the couple separated. To secure her children’s future, Priya returned to acting,” Ashraf reportedly said.

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Ranjith’s second marriage, divorce and reunion with Priya

In 2014, Ranjith married actor Ragasudha. However, his second marriage was short-lived, and they parted ways in 2015. Seven years after their divorce, Priya Raman and he decided to give their relationship and love another chance. She welcomed him back into her life after he fell ill. The two reportedly remarried during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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In addition to acting, he had also tried his hand at film direction with Bheeshmar and Kavundampalayam. He was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.