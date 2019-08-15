Ranarangam, Evaru and Comali review and release LIVE UPDATES

The South Indian film industry is offering a mixed bag this weekend. From humour to action to thrill, there’s something for everyone. While Tamil film Comali is an out-and-out comedy, Telugu offerings Ranarangam and Evaru are set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Ranarangam, starring Sharwanand, seems like an intense crime thriller, which has a liberal dose of violence. Another unmissable aspect of the film is director Sudheer Varma’s commitment to recreating the 80s ambience. The gangster drama follows the rise and rise of bootlegger Deva, and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Sharwanand’s on-screen love interest in the 80s portion of the film, while Kajal Aggarwal plays the present-day lover. Actors Murli Sharma and Subbaraju also play pivotal parts.

The second Telugu release Evaru is the remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2017) and stars Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. Going by its trailer, the Venkat Ramji directorial revolves around a corrupt cop named Vikram Vasudev who is entrusted with the investigation into a murder committed by Regina’s character. On the surface, it looks like a murder in self-defense. However, there is more to what meets the eye here.

Giving tough competition to these Telugu films is Tamil movie Comali. This is Jayam Ravi’s 24th flick. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, it also stars Kajal Aggarwal. Comali has Jayam Ravi playing a man who has woken up after a 16-year long coma. He is confused and finds it difficult to adapt to all the changes around him. Yogi Babu plays the role of a faithful friend who helps Ravi navigate this new world. The film also has KS Ravikumar playing a mean politician.