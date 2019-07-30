Rana Daggubati to produce Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Toggle Menu
Rana Daggubati will be producing cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic will star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

Actor Rana Daggubati is set to produce the biopic on celebrated cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film to be produced under Rana’s banner Suresh Productions, features Vijay Sethupathi as the Sri Lankan spin legend.

Rana said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film to be directed by MS Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd.

“Suresh Productions is going to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through legendary actor – Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan… Coming soon,” Rana said in a statement here.

Rana’s recent home production film Oh Baby! was a blockbuster. The currently untitled biopic will go on floors in December.

