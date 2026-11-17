Even after the Justice Hema Committee report exposed the extreme discrimination and exploitation faced by female artistes and technicians in Malayalam cinema, it cannot be said that the Indian film industry has become a safe haven for women. In fact, discussions about the casting couch continue even in 2026, with people sharing their nightmarish experiences. Recently, renowned actor Ramya Krishnan herself categorically confirmed the existence of the casting couch, while also admitting that there is no gender barrier to exploitation in a chat with Raw Talks With VK.

Her comments gain significance as some have denied the existence of such exploitative practices in the past. Referencing the revelations in the Epstein files, Ramya pointed out that if such things could happen in the United States (US), where women are far more “forward,” then they could happen in India as well.

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Ramya stated that such incidents have occurred in the past, are happening now, and will continue to happen. “But how it happened, whether you were given a choice to say yes or no, will change with time — by force, by choice, or casually. It will be happening; it is happening; nobody can deny it,” she noted.

Ramya Krishnan says calling it ‘casting couch’ isn’t accurate

Ramya further pointed out that because theirs is a glamorous profession, with the spotlight often on them, such incidents in Tinseltown reach the public eye. She noted that women everywhere face such harassment, even in families and workplaces. She also mentioned that calling it the “casting couch” itself isn’t accurate, as it implies that such practices occur only during [film] casting. “It happens everywhere and without gender variation,” she added.

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One of the most famous actors of her generation in the country, Ramya Krishnan has worked predominantly in South India, though she has also appeared in Bollywood movies. She was most recently seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, where she reprised her role from the first instalment as Vijaya, the wife of Rajinikanth’s “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

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About Justice Hema Committee report

In July 2017, the then-Keralam government formed a three-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice K Hema to look into the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The panel was constituted in the aftermath of the actor abduction and assault case earlier that year. Although the committee submitted its report to the government swiftly, the latter did not release it to the public for over four and a half years. It was made public only in August 2024.

According to a report by The Indian Express from back then, the panel noted that women faced sexual harassment, a lack of basic facilities like toilets, gender bias and discrimination, disparity in remuneration, and the absence of a legally constituted authority to address their problems.

Disclaimer: The views and experiences shared in this article reflect the personal perspectives and public statements of the individual quoted, and are presented for informational and editorial purposes only. This content does not constitute legal, professional, or personal advice.