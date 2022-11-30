scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Shankar wrap up New Zealand schedule of RC15. See photos

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shot a song sequence in New Zealand, which is typical of director Shankar, who is known for many visually-stunning songs shot in exotic locations.

Shankar, Ram CharanShankar and Ram Charan on the sets of RC15. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani along with the whole crew of RC15 headed to New Zealand about a week ago, and the crew wrapped up the schedule in a jiffy. It’s surprising given the perfectionism of the film’s director Shankar, who is known for taking his time with every shot. Ram Charan shared the news on his Instagram along with a few pictures from the sets.

He wrote, “And it’s a wrap in New Zealand. The song and its visuals are fabulous. Shankar garu, Bosco Martis (choreographer), Tirru (cinematographer) made it even more special. Kiara Advani is stunning as always. Thaman (music composer) you nailed it again. Manish Malhotra (fashion designer) and Aalim Hakim (hair stylist) thank you for the amazing looks.”

The crew shot a song sequence in the country, which is typical of director Shankar, who is known for many visually-stunning songs shot in exotic locations. Looks like Shankar is again bringing back his A-game with RC15.

ALSO READ |Varisu to get a wide release in Telugu states; Dil Raju says ‘There are enough screens for films of Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna’

Though unconfirmed, it is said that RC15 is a yet-another film from Shankar about anti-corruption. Touted to be a political drama, the film has Ram Charan as a crusader against corruption. Shankar’s earlier films like Indian, Anniyan, and Sivaji also dealt with the same theme and they all turned out to be blockbusters.

The movie marks Kiara Advani’s second venture with Ram Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Other than Ram and Kiara, the film also has Nasser, Anjali, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:53:45 pm
