Rakul Preet Singh begins shooting for Indian 2

Rakul Preet Singh has begun shooting for director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2. The actor, who was last seen in Manmadhudhu 2 opposite Nagarjuna, on Monday shared a photo on her Instagram story with the text “#indian2 begins” written on it.

Indian 2, announced on Kamal Haasan’s birthday in 2018, is the sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian, which revolved around an aged vigilante who has uncanny martial arts skills, which he employees to punish those who indulge in corruption. Haasan will return as the freedom fighter Senapathy in the sequel.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh, Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jammwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, RJ Balaji, Anant Mahadevan, Haroon Qazi, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh and Bae Suzy. Indian 2 is said to be Haasan’s last film before he says goodbye to his 6-decade-old career to focus on his political aspirations.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, has signed a Hindi film titled Marjaavaan, also starring Ritiesh Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra. She also has an untitled Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan in her kitty.