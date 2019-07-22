Is Rakul Preet a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Speculations are rife that Kajal Aggarwal chose to walk out of Shankar’s Indian 2 as the shooting got postponed multiple times. While it has not been confirmed if she is a part of the Kamal Haasan starrer yet, we hear that Shankar has approached Rakul Preet, though she hasn’t given her nod yet.

In case Rakul agrees to come on board, she will be playing a role opposite Siddharth. We await official confirmation on the same.

Indian 2 marks the collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Shankar after two decades. Reports suggest the team will resume shooting on August 19, following a fallout between Lyca Productions and Shankar.

Sources hint Vidyut Jammwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Monster fame have been cast in important roles.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster of the same name. The technical crew of Indian 2 includes music director Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad.

In an earlier interview, Kajal Aggarwal had clarified Indian 2 wasn’t shelved, adding she would start shooting for her portions from June 1. Kajal, whose last outing was Sita, has Jayam Ravi’s Comali in the pipeline. Besides that, she will be doing a ten-part web series for Hotstar, directed by Venkat Prabhu.