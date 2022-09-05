scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Rajnikanth praises Pa.Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: ‘This is your best work…’

Director Pa.Ranjith shared superstar Rajinikanth’s words of appreciation for his latest film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

Pa RanjithPa.Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu hit screens on August 31. (Photo: Instagram/ranjithpa)

Filmmaker Pa.Ranjith is elated after receiving praise from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The actor called Ranjith’s latest directorial Natchathiram Nagargiradhu his best work till date. Rajinikanth and Ranjith have worked together on Kabali and Kaala.

Sharing Rajinikanth’s reaction to Natchathiram Nagargiradhu on Twitter, the director wrote: “I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu. ‘This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far’ are the exact words that he quoted. Thank you, sir.”

Also Read |Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith’s most personal, indulgent, and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles, talks about love and the politics around it.

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also praised Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version. This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head. There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other. They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds.”

He added, “It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred. Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa.Ranjith. This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa.Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew.”

 

Anurag Kashyap’s recent offering was Dobaaraa, which starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The film received a mixed response at the box office.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:18:15 pm
