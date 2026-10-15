Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 eyes $1.5 million US premiere, set for over Rs 120 cr worldwide opening

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 has opened to an encouraging response, with fans praising the film and calling it an entertaining watch. In India, the film has already earned Rs 20 crore across 5,391 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, the film has been generating considerable buzz overseas, with fans taking to the streets to celebrate its release. Videos from parts of the US and Dubai show enthusiastic audiences dancing and celebrating the superstar’s return to the big screen.

According to BoxOfficeIndia24.com, Jailer 2 has earned Rs 15.70 crore in North America so far. In the Gulf countries, the film has reportedly collected Rs 9.89 crore. The craze has been similar in Europe and Australia, where the film has earned Rs 2.14 crore and Rs 2.62 crore, respectively.