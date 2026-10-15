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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 eyes $1.5 million US premiere, set for over Rs 120 cr worldwide opening
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is poised for a strong opening, with trade estimates projecting a worldwide debut of over Rs 120 crore.
Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 has opened to an encouraging response, with fans praising the film and calling it an entertaining watch. In India, the film has already earned Rs 20 crore across 5,391 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, the film has been generating considerable buzz overseas, with fans taking to the streets to celebrate its release. Videos from parts of the US and Dubai show enthusiastic audiences dancing and celebrating the superstar’s return to the big screen.
According to BoxOfficeIndia24.com, Jailer 2 has earned Rs 15.70 crore in North America so far. In the Gulf countries, the film has reportedly collected Rs 9.89 crore. The craze has been similar in Europe and Australia, where the film has earned Rs 2.14 crore and Rs 2.62 crore, respectively.
As predicted, Jailer 2 is poised for a strong opening, with trade estimates projecting a worldwide debut of over Rs 120 crore.
Previously, Venky Box Office reported that Jailer 2’s US premiere advance sales have reached $981,920 (approximately Rs 9.3 crore) across 466 locations and 1,229 shows. The film has sold more than 36,000 tickets in the region.
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Meanwhile, its total North American premiere advance sales have crossed $1.1 million, suggesting that the film is trending towards a $1.5 million-plus premiere-day collection. It is also reportedly among the top four Tamil film premieres of all time in the region.
Rajinikanth’s 2025 film Coolie currently holds the record for the highest opening by a Tamil film in the US. It remains to be seen whether Jailer 2 can surpass the superstar’s previous records and claim the top spot.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer concluded its North American theatrical run with approximately $6.84 million, setting a benchmark for Tamil cinema at the time. The actor went a step further with Coolie, which reportedly finished with around $6.95 million.
The five highest-grossing Tamil films in North America are Coolie with $6.95 million, followed by Jailer at $6.84 million, Ponniyin Selvan: I at $6.46 million, 2.0 at $5.43 million and Leo at $5.20 million.
However, the picture changes when it comes to overall overseas collections. Vijay’s Leo leads the chart with Rs 204 crore, while Rajinikanth’s Jailer finished just Rs 8 crore short of that total. It is followed by Coolie with Rs 180.50 crore, 2.0 with Rs 172 crore and Ponniyin Selvan: II with Rs 130 crore.
Rajinikanth’s dominance across overseas markets is evident, with three of the five highest-grossing Tamil films in North America featuring him in the lead role. His films also occupy multiple spots on the list of Tamil cinema’s biggest overseas earners, underscoring the superstar’s enduring appeal among international audiences.
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