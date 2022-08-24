scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer cast details revealed: Ramya Krishnan to Yogi Babu, here’s the list of actors in Nelson’s next

Earlier, it was confirmed that Ramya Krishnan is part of Rajinikanth's Jailer. Now, Sun Pictures has announced other cast members of the film.

JailerRajinikanth in Jailer.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor fame, is getting more star power with seasoned actors joining the film’s cast. Earlier, it was confirmed that Ramya Krishnan is part of the film, and now, actors Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi are confirmed to be part of the film.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Jailer, announced the news on Twitter.

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, known for films like Kammattipaadam and Ee.Ma.Yau, has also done notable movies in Tamil like Thimiru and Maryan. On the other hand, Vasanth Ravi has acted in Ram’s Tharamani and Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky – both ventures have a cult following.

ALSO READ |Rajinikanth: Sree Raaghavendar, Baba satisfied my soul

The omnipresent Yogi Babu is in Jailer as well. He last shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Darbar. He is also a frequent collaborator of Nelson Dilipkumar and has been part of the director’s previous ventures Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Petta, is teaming up with the superstar for the third time in Jailer. The other crew details of Jailer are yet to be confirmed.

