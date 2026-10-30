Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 could rewrite Tamil box-office history with Rs 1,000 cr haul: Distributor

Veteran Tamil film distributor and financier Tiruppur Subramaniam has predicted that Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 will become the first Tamil film to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. He also believes the film will surpass Leo’s Tamil Nadu distributor share record of Rs 117 crore, currently the highest for any Tamil film in the state.

“I believe the movie will achieve Rs 1,000 crore,” Tiruppur Subramaniam said.

Jailer 2 had crossed Rs 755 crore worldwide at the time of his comments and was still performing strongly in its third week. If it reaches the Rs 1,000 crore mark, it will become the first Tamil-language film to achieve the milestone.

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Why Jailer 2 works

Tiruppur Subramaniam pointed to Nelson’s decision to build Jailer 2 around comedy as the single most important reason for its massive commercial performance.

“Look at all of Rajinikanth’s superhit films: Annamalai, Padayappa, Sivaji, Chandramukhi. All of them have comedy,” Tiruppur Subramaniam said. “Nelson understood this and made a comedy-action film.”

He criticised the broader trend in Tamil cinema of prioritising violence and action over humour.

“I have been reiterating that we need to give importance to comedy, but filmmakers were only focusing on violence and action, with just one or two songs, which made the films feel dry. That is why failures happened,” he said.

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Tiruppur Subramaniam highlighted Nelson’s use of actor Namo Narayanan as a specific example of smart comedy casting.

“Despite the shortage of comedians, Nelson brought in Namo Narayanan and used him so well that audiences are clapping throughout for his comedy,” he said.

He also recalled how directors such as Suresh Krishna and SP Muthuraman used to make Rajinikanth perform comedy in his classic films, making the most of the superstar’s natural comic timing. His comic combinations with Vadivelu in Chandramukhi, Vivek in Sivaji and Senthil in Padayappa were among the highlights of these films and helped draw families to theatres.

Also Read: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Live Updates: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 500 cr in India, earns Rs 765 crore globally

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Subramaniam believes Jailer 2 has managed to bring that family audience back to theatres.

“Audiences came with their families to watch Jailer 2, and that is one of the reasons behind its big success,” he said.

Tiruppur Subramaniam expects Jailer 2 to perform well until Diwali and continue running in multiplexes even after the festival releases arrive. He also noted that the rains, which were expected to affect collections, have had little impact on footfalls.

“I thought the rains would affect the box office, but they didn’t have much of an impact,” he said.

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He believes the film could benefit from the Diwali period, as the festival brings a separate audience to cinemas, including people who do not normally visit theatres.

“That itself will generate additional box office revenue. The festival weekend will also be good, with festival audiences coming to cinemas,” he said.

Even after Diwali, he expects the film to sustain its theatrical run. “Major hit films usually have a successful 50-day theatrical run in Tamil Nadu, and around 100 multiplex screens will continue screening the movie,” he said.

Also Read: ‘He will slip only once’: Jailer 2 song ‘One Name’ celebrates 50 years of Rajinikanth

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The Diwali release slate includes Ramayana, Mookuthi Amman 2 and Scene, followed by OM. Subramaniam believes the competition will not significantly affect Jailer 2, as the film has already established its audience and multiplexes can accommodate multiple releases simultaneously.

2026 has been Tamil cinema’s year

Tiruppur Subramaniam placed Jailer 2’s success within the context of what he described as a strong overall year for Tamil cinema, despite a slow start.

“This year began on a dull note, except for the success of Thaai Kizhavi,” he said. “Big-star films didn’t shine, but Karuppu broke that trend by achieving an Rs 80-85 crore Tamil Nadu share, which is a great record. After that, both small and big Tamil films have been running equally well in theatres.”

He said the entire year has been positive for the industry. “Whether it is a big-star or small-star film, audiences are coming to theatres only for good content,” he said.

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Vinayakan, among others. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil releases, recording impressive box-office numbers in India and overseas.