Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: Clip from the sets leaks online; makers issue warning

A clip from the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 has surfaced online. In response, the makers issued a statement warning of strict action against anyone who shares or promotes the leaked footage.

The statement issued by the production house Sun Pictures read, “We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.”

The statement further added, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts.”