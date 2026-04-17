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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: Clip from the sets leaks online; makers issue warning
A clip from the sets of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has been leaked online. The makers have issued a statement, warning of strict action against those who share or promote the leaked footage.
A clip from the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 has surfaced online. In response, the makers issued a statement warning of strict action against anyone who shares or promotes the leaked footage.
The statement issued by the production house Sun Pictures read, “We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.”
The statement further added, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts.”
Also Read – Jana Nayagan leak: Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing makes three arrests, freelance editor pirated the footage
Earlier, actor-politician Vijay’s unreleased final film Jana Nayagan was leaked online. The legal team representing the production house, KVN Productions LLP, issued a public notice warning against the circulation and promotion of content from the film. So far, nine individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, have been arrested in connection with the case.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is among the most anticipated films of 2026. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, it serves as a sequel to Jailer, which emerged as a blockbuster, reportedly collecting around Rs 650 crore during its run.
ALSO READ | Mithun Chakraborty confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. Here’s what he said
The film also features SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, with cameo appearances by Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi.
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