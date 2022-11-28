Rajinikanth dubs for Baba, film likely to get worldwide re-release

Superstar Rajinikanth recently dubbed for the remastered version of Baba. The 20-year-old film has been digitally enhanced and will be re-released on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday on December 12. Director Suresh Krissna is personally monitoring the re-working of the film’s visuals.

Composer AR Rahman has also requested the filmmakers for the preview of the film’s new version. It’s said that Rahman has volunteered to improve the film’s score if needed.

Earlier, the filmmakers only planned a token release in one theatre in Tamil Nadu to mark the birthday celebration of Rajinikanth. But, buoyed by the anticipation that the news about the re-release created among the fans, they are now considering a release across the country and in a few international markets.

Rajinikanth wrote and produced Baba, besides playing the lead. The film was released amid a lot of hype in 2002, given that the film marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Suresh after a long gap. The duo had earlier delivered blockbusters such as Annamalai, Veera and Baasha. However, Baba failed to re-create the previous success of the duo. The film became one of the biggest flops in Rajinikanth’s career. Taking full responsibility for Baba’s commercial failure, Rajinikanth compensated the losses incurred by the film’s distributors and set a new precedent.

“Even though I have done so many movies, the films that satisfied my soul were Sree Raaghavendar and Baba. I don’t know how to express my gratitude to those great people who gave me the opportunity to act in these movies. Not many knew that Raaghavendar was born and raised in Bhuvanagiri. And it was the movie Sree Raaghavendar that popularised it. Similarly many didn’t know about Mahavatar Babaji until Baba,” Rajinikanth said earlier during an event in Chennai.